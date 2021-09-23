WINDSOR – While there has been a full return to face-to-face learning within Bertie County Schools, concerns remain over in-person learning in the face of COVID-19.
At their monthly meeting here Sept. 14, members of the Bertie County Board of Education discussed a presentation from BCS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Linda Bullock on a proposal that would give parents the choice to enroll their students in the district’s virtual school instead.
Bullock said principals at the county’s seven schools surveyed parents’ preference for a virtual learning option. Of the less than 20 percent of those who responded, results ranged from 51 percent in favor at West Bertie Elementary to 22 percent at Windsor and Colerain Elementary Schools. The average for Bertie Middle School and the senior high programs of Bertie High and Bertie Early College was around 37 percent.
All elementary schools and the middle school would have an option for synchronous and asynchronous learning. Synchronous classes run in real time, with students and instructors attending together from different locations. Asynchronous classes, like music and art, run on a more relaxed schedule with students accessing class materials during different hours and from different locations. High school instruction would be asynchronous only.
The criteria for enrollment in the program would be completing an application and obtaining approval. Parents would be required to sign the agreement. Priority consideration would be given to students with verified medical reasons.
Students would have to have access to a computer, maintain an overall C average, maintain good academic standing in all classes, have good attendance, and they must report to campus for all testing on the required dates.
Instruction for remote learning would still come from the students’ base school, so teachers would be conducting class in-person at the same time virtual students are tuning in for their lessons as well.
Following the screening of applications, the option would go into effect in mid-October, the beginning of the second quarter.
Bullock went on to explain that the school board should consider staffing, learning loss, student accountability and school performance. There would be a limited option for students in the district to switch between remote learning and face-to-face.
“The parents (of elementary school students) would need to understand that in order (for the instructors) to work with their child, they are going to have to make sure they are doing the work,” Bullock explained. “They must understand that virtual is virtual.”
Board chairman Tarsha Dudley inquired about some of the challenges of the application process.
“Our principals will be the ones who will work with the parents on making sure they understand,” Bullock answered.
Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood added that access to a device is necessary because the application is done online with no hard paper copy retained.
“Parents will know in advance that they will be receiving help, if needed,” stated board member Norman Cherry. “They need to know there’s someone somewhere, either by phone or wherever, to make sure they complete the application properly. There are students, even seniors, who’ve never had a need for computers. It isn’t that they don’t know how, it’s they just don’t use them.”
While Bullock defended some of the predicaments teachers faced during the 2020-21 school term, she said she hopes any return to remote learning would not be so burdensome.
“It would be very challenging to ask of them to go back and do what they did last year,” she remarked. “It was not as effective as we would have liked; but our teachers were really passionate about wanting all of our students to learn.”
Finally, Bullock noted that the number of students allowed into the program would be capped at 20 percent per school; which seemed to be a total reflected throughout other districts in the region. It was noted that in some other districts that if a parent chooses to switch their child to virtual learning, the student must remain virtual until at least the end of the current semester.
“We want to offer this option, but at the same time we want to educate all our students and know we’re doing everything we can,” she said.
“One of the goals in not opening it to free-for-all is last year we had students doing it from all across the country,” said Smallwood. “So with this, we’re looking at the kid who fared fairly well last year using this model. If we open it up to everyone we’re almost back to a Plan-C (all remote-learning) like we had last year; and this time we can’t do that.”
Dudley asked if selection could be done on a case-by-case basis, not bound by the 20 percent cutoff.
Member Rickey Freeman said parental interaction was also key to last year’s success.
“Did they monitor their child’s work? Did they make sure they were doing what they were supposed to do? A student will only do so much,” Freeman replied. “It’s going to take involvement to make certain the work is done.”
“We must keep driving and driving this until it becomes routine,” added Cherry.
“Whether they’re doing virtual learning or not, parents need to have clear, concise information so they can be knowledgeable of what’s going on with their students. If we don’t do this and make it clear, then they are going to hold the school district responsible,” said Dudley.
With no further questions or comment from members, no motion was made to accept the policy or not. So the decision on the adjusted remote learning plan, for the time being, was unresolved until a future vote by the school board can be taken.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.