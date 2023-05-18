...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Investigators from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and Bertie County Investigators are still searching for suspects in the Ricky Gilliam and Horace Lassiter homicides. The two murders took place only one day apart in the Lewiston Woodville area.
They are still seeking the public’s input with any information anyone may have about the two murders.
While those investigations continue, the department has also been active in its pursuit of car thieves.
Nationally car thefts are on the rise. Whatever the reasoning behind the increase, Bertie County and the surrounding area is not without it’s own car thieves.
At approximately 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, an Edenton police officer initiated the pursuit of a vehicle that crossed the Chowan River Bridge and crossed the Bertie County line. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot into the wooded area near Ledrew Perry Road.
At press time the sheriff’s department had no description of the suspect.
On May 10, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dakota Young and Deputy Matthew Bond took Scott Best with a Jamesville address into custody for Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Resist Delay or Obstruct a public officer. Best also had outstanding warrants in Pitt County and Martin County.
The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office received information of the location of a stolen vehicle from a tip.
Young and Bond confirmed the information of the stolen vehicle and located the vehicle in the Perdue parking lot near Lewiston Woodville shortly after.
When deputies located the vehicle, it was still occupied by Best. Sgt. Young made contact with the suspect and while talking with him, Best managed to break away and flee on foot. After a short foot chase, Best was taken into custody.
In an out-of-state incident, on Tuesday, May 9, authorities in Maine apprehended Decameron T. Chavis from Windsor and took him into custody in Auburn, Maine.
Chavis was wanted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing from this state to avoid prosecution. Chavis was charged in 2022 for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling in the vicinity of Lewiston Woodville.
He was arrested and satisfied his bond, but failed to appear in court. Another report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office in August 2022 and additional charges of Felony assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female were obtained on Chavis.
The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office received information this week of Chavis’ location and worked cooperatively with the state of Maine and Auburn Police Department to take Chavis into custody. Chavis is awaiting extradition back to Bertie County.
In other department news, Deputy Harris Williams and Deputy William K. Padgette were both promoted to Patrol Sergeant.
Sgt. Williams was born and raised in Bertie County and has served the citizens of Bertie for 20 years. He has worked in different divisions with in the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office to include investigations, school resource and patrol.
Sgt. Padgette was born and raised in Martin County. He has served the citizens of Bertie County since 2019. He is a field training officer and recently trained one of the newest deputies under the field training program that was implemented when Sheriff Ruffin took office.