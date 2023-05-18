Investigators from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and Bertie County Investigators are still searching for suspects in the Ricky Gilliam and Horace Lassiter homicides. The two murders took place only one day apart in the Lewiston Woodville area.

They are still seeking the public’s input with any information anyone may have about the two murders.

