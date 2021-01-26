WINDSOR – Residents in Bertie County have started rolling up their sleeves to receive the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has been providing drive-through vaccines in each of its service counties for two weeks.
“ARHS has had another successful week administering the COVID-19 vaccine across the region and we appreciate your patience as we work to improve ways to meet the growing need for the vaccine,” said ARHS Health Director Battle Betts Jr. “As we continue to focus on vaccinating our community, it is important to still practice the 3W’s- wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart and wash your hands.
“We continue to see active COVID-19 cases in our eight counties. We have to stay vigilant until we start seeing the effects of the vaccine process,” he added.
ARHS will hold first and second dose COVID vaccine clinics this week. Vaccine clinics had set hours and a set number of vaccine doses available. The vaccines were provided on a first come, first serve basis.
According to ARHS Public Information Officer Amy Underhill, scheduling for the upcoming week cannot be completed until the Friday afternoon before. This is when ARHS finds out how many doses it will be allotted.
ARHS and county partners will hold drive through Moderna first dose clinics on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Several clinics will be held throughout the region from 9 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. and from 1p.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
A clinic will be held in Bertie County at Bertie High School, 715 US 13 North in Windsor.
A clinic will be held in Camden at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Dr. in Camden.
A clinic will be held in Chowan County at the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St. in Edenton.
A clinic will be held in Pasquotank County at Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Rd. in Elizabeth City.
Five clinics will be held throughout the region from 9 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. and from 1p.m.- 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
- A clinic in Currituck County will be held at Maple Park, 208 Airport Rd. in Maple.
- A clinic in Gates County will be held at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Rd. in Gates.
- A clinic in Hertford County will be held at Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Dr. in Ahoskie.
- A clinic in Pasquotank County will be held at College of the Albemarle, 1208 N. Road St. in Elizabeth City.
- A clinic in Perquimans County will be held at the Perquimans County Recreation Department, Granby St. in Hertford.
The current priority groups are healthcare workers (Group 1) and individuals 65 years old and older (Group 2).
“We are asking that only individuals who live in the ARHS region and meet these priority groups attend these clinics. Please help us meet the needs of our community by adhering to this guidance and supporting our public health and public safety workforce as they vaccinate our communities,” said Underhill.
ARHS and county partners will hold Pfizer second dose drive through clinics this week in Pasquotank and Currituck counties.
First dose vaccinations will not be given at these clinics.
Clinics will be open to individuals who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or before Jan. 7.
The date on the administration card will suggest a date each person should receive a second dose.
The second vaccination can be administered after that date, or four days prior to the date. The series will not need to be restarted if you receive the second dose after the given date.
Participants will need to bring their vaccine card they received with their first dose to the clinic. Those who do not bring the card may experience additional delays or may be turned away for safety reasons.
At press time, ARHS has administered 20,615 first doses COCID-19 vaccination.
The following number of first doses has been administered in each of the eight counties in the district:
- 2,270 have been administered in Bertie County;
- 1,070 have been administered in Camden County;
- 2,230 have been administered in Chowan County;
- 4,030 have been administered in Currituck County;
- 1,870 have been administered in Hertford County;
- 1,360 have been administered in Gates County;
- 5,285 have been administered in Pasquotank County; and
- 2,500 have been administered in Perquimans County.
The death toll from COVID-19 increased (with three additional deaths) from 30 to 33 in Bertie County.
According to a press release for a Bertie County Government Official, two of the fatalities were individuals over the age of 65 and the third death was an individual who was between the ages of 50-65.
The current number of COVID-19 positive cases in the county continues to rise. There are currently 1,480 lab confirmed cases, 130 lab confirmed active cases, 1,317 lab confirmed recovered cases and 33 deaths.
In the most recent ARHS COVID-19 Outbreaks in Congregated Living Facilities Chart shows three outbreaks in Bertie County.
Bertie Correctional Institute shows 31 lab confirmed positive cases from staff and 39 lab confirmed cases in inmates. No deaths have been reported.
Brian Center Health and Rehab-Windsor shows 20 lab confirmed positive cases from staff and 23 lab confirmed positive cases from residents. There have been three confirmed deaths.
Three Rivers Health and Rehab shows 20 lab confirmed positive cases from staff and 34 lab confirmed positive cases from residents. There have been seven reported deaths.
According to Underhill, these statistics are updated every Friday.
The North Carolina Health and Human Services continues to focus on testing capacity at congregated living facilities resulting in a number of outbreaks across the region. An outbreak is classified as two or more cases in a facility.
“Although we are moving into the vaccine phase of the pandemic, COVID-19 testing is still available for those meeting the criteria by appointment only. All tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic at the local health department,” said Underhill.
For more information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, please visit www.arhs-nc-org or call 252-338-WELL.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.