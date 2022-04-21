Bertie County voters can begin choosing the winners of the May Primary Election next week.
Early Voting will begin Thursday, April 28 in both Windsor and Powellsville and will see Bertie County voters choose a Democratic candidate for Sheriff and District Attorney during voting, as well as helping North Carolina voters choose winners in state elections.
Voting will be held at two sites in Bertie County. They will include the Bertie County Board of Elections Office, which is located at 210 West Watson Street in Windsor, and the Powellsville Town Hall, which is found at 106 East Main Street in that town.
Early Voting will be held from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. at both sites on weekdays from April 28 through May 13. There will also be one Saturday of voting, which is set for 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 14.
The most local election will be that of Bertie County Sheriff where a trio of candidates will compete to replace retiring Sheriff John Holley.
Those seeking the office include incumbent Bertie County Commissioner Greg Atkins, whom Holley has publicly endorsed, and two current sheriff’s deputies. They are Timothy Hardy and Tyrone M. Ruffin.
The other local race is that to replace retiring District Attorney Valerie Asbell. Asbell has endorsed her current ADA, Kim Gourrier Scott, against local attorney Jamal Summey.
Also facing a primary challenge is Bertie County’s Ernestine Byrd Bazemore, who is running for re-election to the State Senate. She is being opposed by Valerie Jordan of Warren County, who serves on the state transportation board.
Democrats also have a number of candidates for the U.S. Senate race, though polls indicate former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will win the race easily.
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton is the only other well-known candidate, though attorney Marcus Williams has sought office before, as has Constance “Lov” Johnson.
Other candidates include James L. Carr Jr., Robert Colon, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Tobias LaGrone, B.K. Maginnis, Greg Antoine and Chrelle Booker.
In the race to succeed retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield, four candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination. They include State Senator Don Davis and former State Sen. Erica D. Smith. Also on the ballot are Jason Albert Spriggs and Julian C. Bishop Sr.
Republicans have 14 candidates to choose from for the U.S. Senate seat. The most well-known candidates are former Gov. Pat McCrory and current U.S. House (District 13) Rep. Ted Budd and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. Marjorie Eastman, an author and veteran, has been highly visible, but currently is polling well behind the front three candidates.
Lesser known candidates include David Fisherty, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Kenneth Harper Jr., Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Debora Tshiovo, Jen Banwart, Ms. Lee A. Brian, Leonard L. Bryant and Drew Bulecza.
Those seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 1 include Martin County resident Brent Roberson, Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson and 2020 Republican nominee Sandy Smith.
Other names on the ballot include multiple-time candidate for office Ernest Reeves, Brad Murphy, Billy Strickland, Henry Williams II and Will Aiken.
Three Republicans are seeking the N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5. They include April C. Wood, currently an N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government Professor Trey Allen and Victoria E. Prince.
Republicans will have two candidates for the N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 9. They will choose from incumbent Donna Stroud and challenger Beth Freshwater Smith, a District Court Judge.
The final seat on the ballot will be N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 11. There District Court Judge Michael J. Stading will face off with attorney Charlton L. Allen.
Unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in either primary. There is no Libertarian Primary in North Carolina this year.
In all cases, to become the party nominee, a candidate must win at least 30 percent of the vote plus one. If no candidate reaches that threshold in any race, a second primary may be held in July.
