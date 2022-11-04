After more than a year of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, the 2022 election cycle will finally reach Election Day Tuesday.
Voting opens at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and will continue through the day until 7:30 p.m.
While this is not a presidential election year, there will be offices from North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat all the way to local offices, including sheriff and soil and water conservation posts.
Here are the places voters in Bertie County will be able to cast a ballot:
- Colerain 1 Precinct, Colerain Municipal Building, 101 Winton St., Colerain;
- Colerain 2 Precinct, Powellsville Town Hall, 106 East Main St., Powellsville;
- Indian Woods Precinct, Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church, 2330 Indian Woods Rd., Windsor;
- Mitchells 1 Precinct, Hexlena Community Building, 1527 Early Station Rd., Aulander;
- Mitchells 2 Precinct, Aulander Community Building, 116 South Commerce St., Aulander;
- Merry Hill Precinct, Merry Hill-Midway Fire Department, 109 N.C. 45 North, Merry Hill;
- Roxobel Precinct, Kelford Fire Department, 106 North Main St., Kelford;
- Snakebite Precinct, Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 305 Cowtrack Rd., Windsor;
- Windsor 1 Precinct, Windsor Community Building, 201 South Queen St., Windsor;
- Windsor 2 Precinct, Askewville Fire Department, 105 Askewville South Railroad St., Askewville;
- Woodville Precinct, Lewiston Woodville Fire Department, 103 West Church St., Lewiston Woodville; and
- Whites Precinct, Perrytown Fire Department, 848 Perrytown Rd., Colerain.
The following is a list of candidates running for the various Federal, State and local offices.
Here’s a list of the offices that will be on the ballot for voters in Bertie County:
FEDERAL OFFICES
U.S. Senate:
Matthew Hoh (G), Cheri Beasley (D), Shannon W. Bray (L), Ted Budd (R)
U.S. House of Representatives District 1:
Don Davis (D), Sandy Smith (R)
STATE OFFICES
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice — Seat 3:
Richard Dietz (R), Lucy Inman (D)
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice — Seat 5:
Sam J. Ervin IV (D),Trey Allen (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8:
Julee Tate Flood (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9:
Brad A. Salmon (D),Donna Stroud (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10:
John M. Tyson (R), Gale Murray Adams (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11:
Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)
N.C. State Senate District 3:
Bobby Hanig (R), Valerie Jordan (D)
N.C. House of Representatives District 23:
James Crowell Proctor (R), Shelly Willingham (D)
DISTRICT OFFICES
District Attorney District 7:
Kim Gourrier Scott (D)
COUNTY OFFICES
Board of Commissioners District 2:
Scott Sauer (U), Michael White (D)
Board of Commissioners District 3:
Tammy Lee (U), Corey Ballance Sr. (D)
Board of Commissioners District 5:
Ron Roberson (D)
Clerk of Superior Court:
Vasti F. James (D)
Sheriff:
Tyrone M. Ruffin (D)
NONPARTISAN OFFICES
Board of Education District 2:
Rickey Freeman
Board of Education District 3:
Christine Dudley
Board of Education District 4:
Vernette M. (Vernetta) Henderson, Vivian B. Saunders
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor:
Blount Knowles, Chad Whitehead