Analysts predict the year ahead could be an economic roller coaster ride as inflation continues to oscillate with little signs of stabilizing. However, 2023 could be a bright year for Bertie County and its residents. There is economic growth in the county’s future.

“We are currently working on two large industrial projects. One is in Aulander that has been in the works for some time now. As with a lot of companies over the last couple of years, markets have changed and movement on expansion of companies has followed in the same path. But, we are looking forward to land development and removal of some of the buildings on this project in early spring of 2023,” said Bertie County Economic Development Director Steve Biggs. “Hopefully, the direct and indirect jobs created will be in excess of 60 positions.”

