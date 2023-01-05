Analysts predict the year ahead could be an economic roller coaster ride as inflation continues to oscillate with little signs of stabilizing. However, 2023 could be a bright year for Bertie County and its residents. There is economic growth in the county’s future.
“We are currently working on two large industrial projects. One is in Aulander that has been in the works for some time now. As with a lot of companies over the last couple of years, markets have changed and movement on expansion of companies has followed in the same path. But, we are looking forward to land development and removal of some of the buildings on this project in early spring of 2023,” said Bertie County Economic Development Director Steve Biggs. “Hopefully, the direct and indirect jobs created will be in excess of 60 positions.”
Biggs works diligently with civic leaders and constantly focuses on downtown revitalization with an eye on attracting industry to the county. Aside from the Aulander project, Biggs has other projects in the works and has a second project in his sights.
“The other industrial project is an expansion of a company from Maryland. This company is experiencing a shortage of workforce that we think we can provide with training from our community colleges. Myself and staff from North Carolina Commerce have visited the Maryland facility and we are confident that they will be a great fit for Bertie County,” explained Biggs. “We expect this company to provide over 100 jobs within three years if they locate in Bertie County.”
The county’s development initiatives are also gaining support from the federal government.
The Feds have made it a goal that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain Federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution. The program is called Justice 40.
The program criteria and benefits were explained at a recent Aulander town meeting by USDA North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight. Speight has been frequently speaking at area town meetings, including Powellsville and Aulander regarding the opportunities available to communities throughout Bertie County.
Justice 40 investments focus on climate change, clean energy and energy efficiency, clean transit, affordable and sustainable housing, training and workforce development, remediation and reduction of legacy pollution, and the development of critical clean water and wastewater infrastructure.
With a national commitment to transforming environmental justice the administration is transforming hundreds of Federal programs to ensure disadvantaged communities receive the benefits of new and existing Federal investment programs, according to Speight.
“A national commitment to environmental justice of this magnitude has never been made before. To meet the goal of the Justice40 initiative, the Administration is transforming hundreds of Federal programs across the government to ensure that disadvantaged communities receive the benefits of new and existing Federal investments in these categories,” according to the USDA website.
“Our team is currently working with USDA and NC Department of Commerce to put together a plan to help our towns with downtown revitalization. This project has been in the works for about seven months now. The county just received a grant that is going to help make this project progress at a greater speed,” said Biggs.
Biggs realizes the road to revitalization is long and often offers unforeseen challenges. Currently, Biggs is focusing on attracting entrepreneurs to the county,
“Not that it will happen overnight, but this is a great start. All of our small towns are prime for entrepreneurs to come in with an expansion of a business or a start-up of a new business. We look forward to working with each town, to get their plan in place to make their main streets vibrant again,” said Biggs.
Biggs and his team have met with several developers from North Carolina and from other states that see the untapped potential the county has to offer.
The key to the future may be in the Economic Grants the N.C. Department of Commerce and other agencies offer. Many of the Grants within the Justice 40 program can be used for development.
“Depending on the types of business and the number of jobs created, NC Department of Commerce, and other granting agencies have grants that can be used for building reuse that we have used with some businesses in the recent past,” said Biggs.
While excited about the possibilities for Bertie County, Biggs stopped short of any predictions for 2023.
“I’ve never been one that attempts to read the tea leaves. With what we have seen over the last two years it is difficult to project. The Bertie County Commissioners, along with my office, have committed to make every resource available to help our existing businesses and industries succeed, as well as continuing all recruitment efforts for new businesses,”said Biggs, looking forward to the year ahead.