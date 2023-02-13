webballot.jpg

 Niyazz/Shutterstock

An “Election Day Integrity Act” filed in the N.C. state Senate on Thursday could change the deadline for absentee ballots in North Carolina.

Senate Bill 88, titled the Election Day Integrity Act, would require all absentee ballots to be received by county election boards by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, whether they’re delivered in person or mailed. Current law allows ballots to be postmarked on or before Election Day, “and received by the county board of elections not later than three days of the election by 5 p.m.”

