WINDSOR – Annie Bunch has always taken her work seriously.
But, never more so than in the last year.
Bunch, who works in housekeeping at Vidant Bertie Hospital, said her job has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but it is also the same: taking care of the patients.
“I interact with patients every day,” Bunch said. “I talk to them and I promise them we will take good care of them, because we do.”
Bunch started working for Vidant more than 20 years ago when she took a post at Vidant Chowan Hospital. She moved to her current assignment approximately 12 years ago.
While she and her coworkers have always been diligent in their work, Bunch said COVID-19 certainly has changed the way everyone operates.
“It was scary when it first started,” she admitted. “We always tried to be cautious of our surroundings.”
It is important to sanitize everything, she said, because it keeps people safe.
“We keep everything sterilized and sanitized for our patients and our staff,” she said. “We do everything we can to keep everyone safe.”
Bunch said the last year with COVID-19 had been the toughest time of working at the hospital because the requirements are stringent – but, she said, necessary. And, she doesn’t see any changes coming soon.
“Honestly, I think things will be this way from now on,” she said. “We always have to keep our guard up. I don’t think anything will be exactly like it was.”
Bunch said she and her co-workers always work for the safety of everyone at the hospital, be it medical staff, other staff members, patients or visitors.
For her own part, Bunch said she enjoys her interaction with the patients she meets on just about a daily basis.
“Basically I work on the in-patient floor so I interact with patients every day,” she said. “I have to clean their room, and while I’m there, I talk to them and ask how they are. I promise them we are going to take good care of them and let them know I am sanitizing their room and making sure they are safe.
“I enjoy that,” she continued. “Knowing I can put a smile on their face or make them feel a little better is a reward. It’s wonderful when they say thank you for talking to me or encouraging me… especially now that family can’t come in like they normally would.”
Bunch said she never leaves a room without asking the patient if there is anything they need because she wants to make sure they are well taken care of.
Bunch is a native of Chowan County, where she still resides and has three children – Michael Bunch, Travis Bunch and the late Corey Bunch. She also has seven grandchildren.
Before COVID-19, Bunch was active in a pair of local churches, but said she hasn’t been going out as much since the pandemic hit North Carolina.
As for Vidant Bertie Hospital, Bunch said it has offered her a rewarding career, including the ability to advance – something she hopes to do again in the future.
The hospital itself is a good place to be, she said.
“I know some people are nervous about coming to the hospital because people have been here who have had COVID-19,” she said. “I promise my co-workers and I are doing our best to disinfect and clean the hospital and keep it sanitized. There are people who come in with COVID, but we do everything we can to keep the hospital sanitized. We wipe down everything – wheelchairs, doorknobs, everything.”
She also said the hospital provides the best for anyone who is sick.
“I would tell anyone we have great nurses here. We have great doctors here. We will do everything in our power to get them well and do it safely. If you’re sick, the worst thing you can do is prolong it.”