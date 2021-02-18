Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia...North Carolina... Nottoway River Near Stony Creek affecting Sussex County. Blackwater River Above Franklin affecting Southampton, City of Franklin, Isle of Wight and City of Suffolk independent cities. Nottoway River At Sebrell affecting Southampton County. Meherrin River At Lawrenceville affecting Brunswick County. Cashie River Near Windsor affecting Bertie County. For the Chowan Basin...including Sebrell, Emporia, Rawlings, Stony Creek, Lawrenceville, Franklin...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lower Roanoke Basin...including Windsor...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 215 PM EST. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Cashie River Near Windsor. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 AM EST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 AM EST Thursday was 9.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6 feet this morning. It will then rise to 9.4 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Livermon Park and Zoo are inundated. Portions of King St, Granville St, Queen St, Rascoe St and Camden St are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.4 feet on 02/25/2019. &&