WINDSOR - Community heroes to be honored.
In March, the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina Region is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month Celebration.
The national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month Proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross.
Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.
“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters the most. We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course,” said American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina Regional CEO Barry Porter.
Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR.
On March 23, those wanting to participate can join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
The Red Cross will host its 31st Annual Red Cross Ball from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Community members may join the virtual event at no cost at redcross.org/encball.
The virtual auction is filled with packages for trips, jewelry, dining, food and beverages, household décor, art, professional services and more.
Help can’t wait during emergencies.
Red Cross disaster volunteers respond to home fires to meet with displaced families. Volunteers address their urgent needs like food and lodging and recovery support.
Since January 1, the Red Cross has provided over $180,000 in direct financial assistance to 280 families affected by these disasters in the 53 counties served in eastern North Carolina. In addition, volunteer caseworkers connected these clients to other community resources, and the Red Cross volunteer nurses and mental health volunteers gave aid and support to these families to recover.
The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly valuable, especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
It is critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible.
As a thank you, all those who donate blood from now through March 31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Ca.
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at the Windsor Community Building, 600 South Queen St. in Windsor.
If you cannot make it to this blood drive, there are two more opportunities to give in Martin County.
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience, 1215 St. Andrews St. in Jamesville.
There will be an additional blood drive from noon – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13 at the Jamesville Fire and EMS Department, 1035 Hayes St. in Jamesville.
To schedule an appointment or find an additional donation site, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
