Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy and Windsor Police Officer Colter Lipscomb, along with his parents Ed and Netta and friend, Heather Whitehurst Gibbs makes an appearance at the blood drive in his honor last week.
Colter, along with his family, friends and the American Red Cross wants to remind everyone that blood donations are a selfless act that will save lives everywhere. Just like the donation that helped save Colter’s life in January.
WINDSOR - Community members rolled up their sleeves last week to save lives in honor of a Bertie County Sheriff’s deputy and in celebration of him getting an unexpected miracle of blood when he needed it the most.
Bertie Ambulance Service partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 at the Windsor Community Building in honor of Colter Lipscomb, who was given the gift of blood when he needed it the most and that gift helped save his life.
Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy and Windsor Police Officer Lipscomb was involved in a terrible automobile accident while on-duty on Jan. 5. Lipscomb’s car hydroplaned causing the accident.
An East Care ambulance was en-route to another location, and saw the wreck. Before he had been extricated from the vehicle, the East Care team began giving him blood and plasma that helped save his life.
“That bought me the time to be freed from my vehicle and transported to the hospital. While I credit many things and people for saving my life, I mostly credit being administered blood while I was on the scene,” said Lipscomb.
According to his doctors, without that immediate transfusion the outcome could have been much different.
Family, friends, coworkers and community members found this as a great way to honor Lipscomb by paying the blessing forward and to make an impact on people in the community and across the country.
Lipscomb, along with his parents, Ed and Netta, made an appearance at the blood drive to thank everyone for supporting the special cause.
Lipscomb even jokingly asked if he could sign up to give blood.
The goal of the blood drive was collecting 22 units of blood, and the goal was surpassed with a total of 34 units of blood being donated.
Blood centers are critically low on blood. Blood donation is a selfless act that will benefit lives everywhere. I believe it was a large factor in saving my life, he added.
Anyone interested in donating blood or for more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.