WINDSOR – Despite downswings in the active cases of COVID-19, the need for blood has never stopped.
Blood donations, however, have been paused in many areas leaving the American Red Cross in need of blood, especially type O blood.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR® to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets.
As a thank you, those who give blood April 1-15 will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. Those who give will also have a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards.
The next local opportunity to give blood will be in less than two weeks when the Rotary Club of Windsor hosts a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, April 12 at the Windsor Community Building.
Lewis Hoggard, who chairs the Windsor blood drive, encouraged those who could to come out to donate blood.
“It is always a good time to donate blood and platelets,” he said.
Those who aren’t available on that date can give in neighboring Hertford County from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, which is located at 424 West Church St. in Ahoskie.
How to donate blood
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.