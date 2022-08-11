Blood Drive

Several blood drives are upcoming in Bertie County.

There is an urgent need for blood donors. Blood donors are needed to prevent a shortage, accordin gto the American Red Cross.

There has been a decline in the recent weeks in donations causing the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country.

