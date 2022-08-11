There is an urgent need for blood donors. Blood donors are needed to prevent a shortage, accordin gto the American Red Cross.
There has been a decline in the recent weeks in donations causing the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country.
The American Red Cross is saying that people should not wait until they are informed of the shortage before they should start giving. Type O negative blood donors along with platelet donors are especially needed right now.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior Vice President of Donor Services.
“By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment,” he continued.
As the blood and platelet counts have tremendously dropped, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. So, as a thank you, for all that give Aug. 1 – 31 the American Red Cross will be automatically entering the donors into a chance to win gas for a year. That is a $6,000 value, there will be 3 lucky winners. But, on top of that everyone who comes to give in the month of August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
There are several upcoming blood drives scheduled in Bertie County.
The first one will be Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 1–5 p.m. at Askewville Baptist Church in the Family Life Center, 110 East Askewville St.
The next one within the county will be on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 1–5 p.m. at Sandy Run Baptist Church in Roxobel, 310 East Church St.
The last blood drive within the county for the month of August will be Monday, Aug. 22 from 2–6 p.m. at the Windsor Community Building, 600 Queen St.
There are several outside of Bertie County that will be taking place in the month of August for the ones that want to give but are unable to make the drives in Bertie County.
Pitt County will have several drives during the month of August. Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is located at 921 Staton Rd. Then from 7:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. Aug. 12 – Aug. 14 there will be a blood drive each day at the Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cornwell Dr. There will be another blood drive from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Bethel Youth Activity Center – Leaders Save Lives, 7458 Main St.
Then there will be another one Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St. Then the last one for the month of August in Greenville will be from 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the Greenville Donation Center, 700 Cornwell Dr.
The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross is continuing to social distance wherever it is possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. The donors are no longer required to wear a mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason.
The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per the state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsor. The donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the blood drive.
If one would like to donate blood then all one had to do is simply download the American Red Cross blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or to get more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or drivers license is required at check in. If neither of those are available then two other forms of identification are required when checking in.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross feeds, shelters and provides comfort to victims of disasters. They supply about 40 percent of the nation’s blood, teach skills that save lives, distribute international humanitarian aid and support veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a non profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American Public to deliver it’s mission.
For more information visit redcross.org or visit them on Twitter at @RedCross.