WINDSOR - Bring hope to the holidays by donating or giving blood to help overcome the nation’s emergency blood shortage.
The people in Eastern North Carolina and across the country faced great emergency needs as the ongoing pandemic exacerbated the challenges related to severe disasters, blood shortages and global conflict in 2021.
“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Barry Porter, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region said. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”
American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, whose 200th birthday will me commemorated on Dec. 25, individuals can also learn about the different ways to volunteer in their communities.
As of Nov. 22 the Red Cross provided over $998,000 in direct financial assistance to 1,553 families affected by 1,285 disasters in 53 counties served in Eastern North Carolina. Among Eastern North Carolina’s disaster responders, over 181 volunteers deployed over 363 times to help with disasters across the country – in person and virtually.
The year 2021 has marked on of the country’s most active years for severe weather – which battered many communities still reeling from last year’s disasters. For thousands of people in need, the Red Cross launched a new major relief effort every 11 days to provide refuge, food and care.
This year, a family displaced by a disaster in the U.S. spent an average of nearly 30 days in a Red Cross-supported emergency shelter. These extended stays were largely due to a lack of savings and community housing shortages – signs that climate driven disasters are compounding the financial hardships of the pandemic.
Around the world, massive humanitarian needs emerged in 2021 for a growing number of families displaces by the overlapping challenges of COVID-19 and climate change. This year, at the request of federal government partners, Red Cross workers from Eastern North Carolina and across the country distributed more than 2.1 million essential items. These items consisted of blankets, diapers, medicine and toys for Afgan evacuees arriving on U.S. military bases and unaccompanied children seeking asylum at the U.S. Mexico border.
COVID-19 is straining blood supply for patients.
To meet the increasing needs of hospital patients, the Red Cross distributed 250,000 more blood products in 2021 that last year, until the delta variant began to spread in August. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to 34 percent drop in new blood donors from last year – one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Eastern North Carolina Red Cross Region has experienced a 21 percent decrease in new blood donors this year.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with the lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
There is an upcoming blood drive in Bertie County this month. The drive will be held from 1:30 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Windsor Community Building, 201 South Queen St.
There will be a few held in surrounding counties in case you are unable to make the one in Bertie County. Martin County will be hosting two blood drives. The first one being from 2 – 6 p.m. on Wenesday, Dec. 8 at Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive. The second one will be held from 1 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Bear Grass Charter School, 6344 East Bear Grass Rd.
For anyone who comes out to donate blood from now until Dec. 16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner of 50 of their guests of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who give from now until Dec. 16 will also receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.