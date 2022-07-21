...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Blue Jay players gather under Bart Smallwood’s PIcture at the Blue Jay Recreation Center.
INDIAN WOODS - The Blue Jay baseball team reunion hosted infielders, outfielders, pitchers, catchers and coaches from generations past as players greeted one another with hand shakes, fist bumps and hugs Sunday night at the Blue Jay Recreation Center in Indian Woods.
It was a christening of sorts for the center as the reunion was the first organized baseball event since the building was built two years ago. COVID delayed any organized opening of the rec center.
Blue Jay Recreation Center President Ronald Rascoe, the force behind the reunion, thought the event would be a way to welcome players back and introduce them to the center which was officially dedicated in November 2021.
“I thought it would be a great thing to have the guys see the building and get together. Mr. Powell is 80 years old and played here as a child,” Rascoe said, as the aromas of burgers, hot dogs and BBQ filled the air.
A page out of a baseball alumni book, Blue Jay players from as far back as the 1950’s gathered to remember and reminisce about games won and lost, fly balls caught and dropped and stars that shined in broad daylight.
Over twenty players and an equal amount of fans attended the gathering as second baseman Anthony Smallwood remembered how his father, Bart Smallwood would drive around Indian Woods and pick up kids to play.
The Blue Jay Recreation Center, dedicated to Smallwood, whose framed presence hangs above the center’s doors, stands tall next to fields of cotton, corn and soybeans and is a welcoming site for future baseball and basketball stars from the community.
“The center provides community outreach, education and recreation for Bertie County youth and adults. We are committed to working with the community to inform and improve the quality of life for everyone here,” said Rascoe.