WINDSOR – Jashawn De’Andre Brown will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Last week, a Bertie County jury found Brown guilty of the first degree murder of Rayshon Carter, and of the additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Superior Court Judge L. Lamont Wiggins, who presided over the trial, sentenced Brown to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 19-32 months for the second conviction. His sentence followed a jury deliberation that lasted less than an hour.
“First of all, I want to thank prosecutor Lisa Coltrain, prosecutor Amber Hardy and victim legal assistant Karen Smallwood for their hard work and dedication in preparing this trial,” District Attorney Valerie Asbell said. “I also want to thank Sheriff John Holley, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation for an excellent investigation and a job well done.
“I want to especially thank the witnesses who stepped up and were brave enough to testify against the person who committed this horrible, senseless act of violence,” she continued. “Without the bravery of the witnesses, we could not have convicted Brown for killing Mr. Carter.”
Asbell also thanked the Carter family for their backing.
“I also want to thank Mr. Carter’s family for their support throughout this process,” she said. “I hope this conviction will give some closure from the court standpoint to this grieving family.”
Evidence presented at the trial showed that on the night of Jan. 5, 2019, Carter was hosting a birthday party for his girlfriend at the Community Building in Merry Hill. At some point during the night an uninvited Brown showed up with his friends. Subsequently, a fight broke out between one of Brown’s friends and another person attending the party, with several others joining in the fracas.
When Carter attempted to break up the fight, Brown came from behind him and shot him in the back three times.
Carter died in surgery after being airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Following the shooting, Brown fled the scene. He was, however, identified by multiple eyewitnesses at the scene, resulting in the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office drawing a warrant for his arrest the same day of the murder.
An intensive manhunt by several law enforcement agencies followed, including press releases and media reports – among them stories in the Bertie Ledger-Advance.
Brown stayed on the lam for nearly six weeks until he was apprehended in Greensboro.
Lisa Coltrain, who was an Assistant District Attorney in the Seventh Proprietorial District from 2016-2020 was assigned to the case. Despite taking a job with the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys as a Homicide Arson Resource Prosecutor.
Since she handled the case from the beginning, Asbell requested Coltrain be allowed to conclude the case, and permission was granted.
Coltrain prosecuted the case as a Special Prosecutor under Asbell’s direction.
“Rayshon Carter was a man who was gunned down in the prime of his life,” Coltrain said. “His last act – protecting a woman standing next to him when gunshots rang out – is evidence of his character. His family will forever mourn him as they now raise his sons without their father to teach them how to be men.
“Though today’s convictions cannot fill the void in their lives, I hope it gave them some sense of peace and closure that Rayshon’s killer will never again walk the streets a free man,” she added.
Brown, who was represented by attorney Assata Buffaloe of Ahoskie, had been previously convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and other charges. He was out on bond for other charges when the murder occurred.
