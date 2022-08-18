Windsor native Ryann Bryant was named the Bertie County Library Manager on August 1, taking over library management from former manager Nancy Hughes, who retired on July 31 after a 36-year career at the Windsor-based library.

Bryant was born and raised in Windsor and holds a Bachelor’s in English from East Carolina University and a Masters in Library and Information Sciences from Rutgers University, as of May 2020.

