A group from the Bertie County NAACP recently presented 10 copies of “Who are Your People?” the donation was presented by (front row) Kevin Pugh, Hattie Askew, Viola Bond, Janice Sharpe, Ron Wesson, Dorothy Wilson, Helen Freeman and librarians Nancy Hughes and Ryann Bryant. In the back are Lawrence Hyman, James Lee, Willard Carney and Tyrone Ruffin.
Windsor native Ryann Bryant was named the Bertie County Library Manager on August 1, taking over library management from former manager Nancy Hughes, who retired on July 31 after a 36-year career at the Windsor-based library.
Bryant was born and raised in Windsor and holds a Bachelor’s in English from East Carolina University and a Masters in Library and Information Sciences from Rutgers University, as of May 2020.
Currently there are no plans to make any major changes.
“We have only been in this new location for a little over a year so we are still feeling out our patron base and what they would like from us,” said Bryant. “We had such a strong turnout for our summer reading program this year that it gives us hope that we can keep that momentum going through the rest of the year and hopefully through to next summer.”
Bryant is not a newcomer to the library system. She has been working for the library system since October of 2017 while she was working on her Masters degree online.
Citing Hughes’ tutelage, Bryant said, “The biggest thing that she (Hughes) taught not only me, but the other staff members as well, was how to work with patrons. It is a challenge at times, to understand how to help a person who may not know what exactly they need in terms of help,” said Bryant. ”Working through how to approach those kinds of issues took quite a bit of time.”
One of the challenges facing Bryant is online competition. In an attempt to stay current, Bertie County Library offers more than just shelves of books.
“As a library, it’s hard to compete with the instant gratification of social media and the amount of material a person might consume there. All we can do is be here for people if they want us and try to have materials available to them that they want or need,” claimed Bryant.
“We have been able to, in recent years, offer a broader selection of materials to our patrons through the North Carolina Digital Library,” Bryant said. “If anyone is interested in accessing those collections, they can come see us to set up a library account. It’s a tremendous program.”
While the new manager doesn’t have the time to delve into books as much as she would like, she still gets to read periodically, but like her predecessor, doesn’t suggest books to library patrons, currently.
“I do still read through books in spurts, but it has to really be one that grabs me to keep my interest these days. There has been the odd book that I’ve read and recommended to library patrons, but my taste in books and that of the majority of our patron-base is very different. An important skill in working in a library is knowing what your patrons want and knowing what to recommend to them,” said Bryant.
While the library has ceased taking used book donations, they recently accepted 10 new copies of the best selling children’s book, “Who Are Your People?” written by author, Bakari T. Sellers last month. Sellers was the Keynote Speaker at Bertie County’s NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) and is a relative of Hattie Sellers of Windsor. A prominent MSNBC Political Contributor, she was the youngest South Carolina Legislator ever elected.
The Bertie County Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor and is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday — Friday, 10 a.m. — 6: p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3: p.m. Closed Sunday.