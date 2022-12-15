...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
southeast this afternoon, west late tonight, and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The bucket truck Aulander Commissioner Bobbie Parker was hoping for at a recent meeting with USDA North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight may just be 8.5 miles away, at Roanoke Electric.
Parker, along with Aulander Town Clerk and Finance Officer Lynne Connor and other commissioners have been in discussion with USDA point man, George Vital, who is leading the grant funding options.
“We have a conference call with George Vital to discuss possibilities of obtaining a bucket truck. Roanoke Electric is in the process of replacing a few of their trucks and there may be an opportunity here for Aulander to purchase a used one,” said Connor.
While a bucket truck may not seem like a community priority, it plays an important role in community service maintenance. Aside from being able to easily hand event banners and Christmas lights, the truck is essential in removing foliage that interferes with electrical lines, tree limbs and street lights.
The seed for additional funding was outlined at a recent Aulander town meeting where 30 residents, along with town and county officials listened as Speight and Vital offered an overview of the procedures for securing funds under the Justice 40 program.
The Biden Administration has made it a goal that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution. Bertie County falls within this category.
The categories of investment include climate change, clean energy and energy efficiency, clean transit, affordable and sustainable housing, training and workforce development, remediation and reduction of legacy pollution and the development of critical clean water and wastewater infrastructure.
“We are very excited about this possibility. We know the truck is not a big purchase, but it is a step in the right direction and shows there is money to be acquired,” said Connor.
At the Nov. 28 meeting, Speight explained the time is right to begin developing projects which need funding.
“Money is flying all over the place. Our goal is to make sure 40 percent gets to the communities that have been underserved,” said Speight, adding, “We now have the money and are looking for ways to place it. George here is the nuts and bolts guy, he knows how to guide you.”
The program falls under a national commitment to environmental justice.
Over the past in order for a community to receive Federal funding the community had to have “skin in the game.” However, underserved, poverty stricken communities seldom have any “skin” to bring to the game, explained Speight.
In light of this problem, the government has developed the Rural Partners Network.
The Rural Partners Network (RPN) is an alliance of federal agencies and commissions working directly with rural communities to expand rural prosperity through job creation, infrastructure development, and community improvement.
“We are also speaking with Mr. Vital to hopefully find some matching funds through the Rural Partner Network. We currently have a grant, but need the match funds to secure it,” said Conner. “This opportunity is very exciting. The time is right and I think with the help of Mr. Vital things are going to move forward.