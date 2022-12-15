The bucket truck Aulander Commissioner Bobbie Parker was hoping for at a recent meeting with USDA North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight may just be 8.5 miles away, at Roanoke Electric.

Parker, along with Aulander Town Clerk and Finance Officer Lynne Connor and other commissioners have been in discussion with USDA point man, George Vital, who is leading the grant funding options.

