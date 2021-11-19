U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection to another term in Congress.
The 74-year-old Wilson Democrat made the announcement during a nearly 4 minute video posted on his congressional website.
Butterfield, D-1st District, said the congressional map approved by the General Assembly puts African-American communities across the 1st Congressional District at a disadvantage.
The 1st Congressional District underwent significant changes during redistricting. The new congressional district map approved by the Republican-led General Assembly took Democratic-leaning Greenville out of his district and moved his home town of Wilson into the 2nd District.
“While I am hopeful that the courts will ultimately overturn this partisan map and see that a fair map is enacted, I have made the difficult decision that I will not seek reelection to the United State House of Representatives,” Butterfield said. “It is time for me to retire and allow the torch to be passed to someone who shares the values of the district and can continue the work I have labored so hard for the past 18 years.”
Two lawsuits have been filed challenging the congressional map’s constitutionality.
“It’s probably a violation of the Voting Rights Act because my district has retrogressed from a 42 percent Black voting age population to a 38 percent Black voting age population,” Butterfield said. “It’s now a highly competitive district, which would be OK if we had a fair map in other parts of the state.”
While incumbents historically have an advantage when running for reelection, Butterfield said he believes data that shows Congress has a 22 percent approval rating among Americans shows voters want fresh faces with new ideas.
“The American people believe Congress is broken and there needs to be major reform in Congress. They are not wrong,” he said. “The tone and tenor of the debate in Washington has reached unacceptable behavior.”
State Sen. Don Davis, D-Pitt, said Wednesday he will run for Congress if Butterfield retires. Davis on Thursday paid tribute to the veteran congressman.
“North Carolina will be forever grateful for his committed and unwavering dedication to public service,” Davis said in a news release.
Another possible candidate for the seat is U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith, a Democrat and former state senator who previously represented several counties in Butterfield’s district. Morris Katz, Smith’s campaign manager, said Smith is seriously considering a run for Butterfield’s seat.
Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson, who is a Republican, told the Telegram that he is considering entering the contest for the congressional seat and that several people have approached him about doing so.
Roberson made clear he believes this is something that can be of great benefit to the community.
“And I really, really, really am considering it very hard,” Roberson said. “I’m about probably at 98.5 percent, moving to 99 percent sure that I will.”
Roberson said he has cleared the hurdles he has set for himself.
“And I feel like that there’s enough support out there for me to do it,” Roberson said. “And I think the reason that folks were inquiring from me is that I’m a fiscal conservative, but socially I am certainly a moderate.”
Republican Sandy Smith of Pitt County, who has received support from allies of former President Donald Trump, already is seeking the GOP nomination. She lost to Butterfield in 2020 by 8 percentage points, or about 29,000 votes.
Butterfield said his life’s work has focused on empowering people to live the American Dream, something that remains out of reach for far too many people in eastern North Carolina.
“I have been in Congress for 18 long, difficult years. It is a labor of love,” Butterfield said. “But if anyone thinks serving in Congress is glamour, that is not true.”
Candidate filing for the March 8 primary begins in less than three weeks.
Information from The Daily Reflector and The Associated Press is included in this report.