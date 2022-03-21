The tradition of Bertie County’s Carry the Cross event will be held starting at 4 p.m. Friday, April 15 from downtown Windsor to the Cashie River.
The yearly event is held on Good Friday will continue this year after being canceled for two years due to COVID-19.
Participants are invited to gather in the Bertie County offices parking lot behind the Bertie County Courthouse and walk, carry a cross, ride in vehicles or bring a float. Participants will be escorted to the Windsor riverfront, known as Gazebo Park, for music, a message and fellowship.
“The plan for this year is to begin in the Bertie County Courthouse parking lot as in year’s past. This year we will continue down King Street and conclude at the riverfront park for a message,” said one of the Carry the Cross planners Chris Surgeon.
This will be the ninth year of Carry the Cross.
“We would love for all Christ believing churches in Bertie County to come together to show that no matter what small differences we may have, that most importantly we love each other and love God. Let’s show our whole community that the love of Christ can carry us through the hard time we are faced with,” Surgeon added.
Participants are encouraged to bring a float if they wish. This is not required, but may be helpful for some of the older members that feel they cannot walk the full distance or for the younger children. This is a way for them to participate.
Carry the Cross is free, and open to the public. This is a community event, not associated with any particular church. Everyone is invited to participate.
T-shirts will be made, and be purchased for $15 for the event. Contact April Smithwick at 252-809-9758 for T-shirt orders.
For more information about Carry the Cross, contact Chris Surgeon at 252-325-0049, Ricky Williams at 252-325-3953 or Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272.