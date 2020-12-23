WINDSOR - The Cashie Christmas Music Festival delighted attendees - who were in their cars - from the loading dock of Powell & Stokes.
An afternoon of mainly Christmas carols and music were provided by five different musical acts. The musicians and attendees were socially distanced as required in COVID-19 protocols.
Jon Powell thought of the idea of Christmas music would be good for the community in a time when few events were taking place. The event was modeled on the way Cashie Baptist Church services had been done during the last few months because of COVID-19. These services had been successful by being held outside and without any incidents occurring at the Powell & Stokes location.
The Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce joined Powell & Stokes and two other businesses operated from the Powell & Stokes premises, Bertie County Peanuts and the Mosquito Authority, in sponsoring the event.
Officials from the Chamber were ecstatic to be able to participate in an event after having so many cancelled events during the 2020 year.
The Cashie Quartet got the festival rolling with Christmas songs to which everyone knew the words. The members of the Cashie Quartet are Andy Lee, Linda Lee, Jonathan Huddleston and Betsy Huddleston. These musicians have entertained locally for many years and never fail to provide wonderful music.
The Rev. Royce Williams performed singing and playing guitar. He is the Interim Pastor at Cashie Baptist Church. Rev. Williams was no stranger to the stage/loading dock as it was his church that had been meeting at Powell & Stokes. He brought some of the old time Saturday night revival music feel to the event.
Nashville/Bertie County resident, R.T. Johnson played guitar and sang. His music was a combination of old country, two or three of his country charted songs and Christmas in New York and Silent Night.
Johnson paid tribute to J.T. Hoggard for teaching him to play guitar when he was a boy. The latest release from R.T. Johnson is “Your Love Won’t let Me Cheat.”
Henry Britt, who is known locally as “Mr. Tunes,” changed the sounds to instrumental jazz playing. Those brass sounds certainly cut through the cold air.
Mitchell Spivey, whose food truck, Y’all Eat Yet provided the culinary fare stated “Mr. Tunes is very talented, enjoyed cooking and working to that music.”
The last act was the most traditional music of the afternoon with the “Carolers of Christmas Past.” They are a capella quartet who perform in Victorian costume, and have performed at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh and The White House in Washington, D.C. They also provided historical information on the songs that they sung.
The event probably drew around 100 people over the course of the whole afternoon, with people watching from their vehicles.
Powell promised that the event would be even better next year, and the circumstances around the event should be better next year.
