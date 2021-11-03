A Veteran’s Day ceremony will be held at the Bertie County Courthouse Square at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The event will be sponsored by the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce, the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the town of Windsor and Bertie County.
“COVID-19 has forced us to miss the last two Memorial Day programs,” Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard said. “We felt it was important not to let Veteran’s Day slip by without recognizing those who have served our country in the Armed Forces.”
The program will be highlighted by N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey, who served in the United States Army. Commissioner Causey is in his second term as Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal.
“We are truly grateful to have a member of the Council of State who has served his country speaking at the event,” Bertie Ledger-Advance Editor Thadd White said. “Commissioner Causey was to be our speaker approximately 18 months ago before we had to cancel the first Memorial Day program.”
Windsor and Bertie County officials will be on hand to welcome those in attendance to the ceremony.
“We hope all those who served, and all those who wish to honor those who served, will join us on Veteran’s Day,” said Leslie Beachboard, Managing Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance.
There will be music and veterans will be honored during the event.
“We are blessed to have many people in Bertie County who have served our nation in times of war and times of peace,” Hoggard said. “Next Thursday, we look forward to honoring all of them.”
For more information, call the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce at 252-794-4277 or the Bertie Ledger-Advance at 252-794-3185.