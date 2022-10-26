...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING EARLY THIS MORNING...
Fog has spread across much of the area early this morning with
visibilities between one half and one mile in many locations.
Localized visibilities of one quarter mile are being observed.
Expect visibilities to continue to worsen between now and
sunrise.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam
headlights only.
It’s been 300 years in the making and suddenly is less than two weeks away.
The Bertie County 300 year celebration is Saturday, Nov. 5, and offers a full slate of events. Everyone, from everywhere, is invited to partake in the historic celebration of past, present and future.
Events are scheduled to take place throughout the county showcasing the unique history of Bertie County.
While being formed in 1722, Bertie is one of the largest counties in North Carolina today, however, its only a fraction of its original size as it once played host to land that has since become present day Tyrell County, Edgecombe, Northampton and Hertford counties.
Since the earliest inhabitants were Native Americans, namely the Tuscarora and Meherrin Tribes, its only appropriate that Chief Jonathan Caudill will discuss a portion of Native American history.
Caudill will highlight Meherrin Tribal Cultural Heritage Experiences followed by a discussion of the Tuscarora Indians by Dr. Arwin D. Smallwood from North Carolina A&T University.
The discussions will be held at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center, which is located at 112 West Water St. in Windsor.
Hope Plantation and Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor is the location to learn about slavery and plantation life in Bertie County.
House tours of the Hope Mansion and King-Bazemore House are scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Explore the Hope Mansion and Heritage Center to see some of the most unique furniture from that time, as well as colonial and Antebellum mini exhibits.
The Bertie Arts Council will be hosting a presentation on Bertie as a divided county during the Civil War. Gerald W. Thomas, author of “Divided Allegiances” and “Bertie in Blue: Bertie County’s Union Servicemen” will be the guest speaker. The Bertie Arts Council is located at 124 South King St. in Windsor.
This daylong event will take place Nov. 5 throughout Bertie County from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festival activities, food and exhibits will take place in downtown Windsor around Granville Street.
For more information regarding times, exhibit and sponsorship opportunities check out the Facebook page; Bertie County Tricentennial Celebration or call Lashonda Cartwright at 252-794-6110.