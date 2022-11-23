Norman Cherry

School board members (from left) Rickey Freeman, Reba Cooper Carlton, School Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood, Vice Chair Norman Cherry, Board Chair Tarsha Dudley and Christine Dudley.

 Janice RIcks /Bertie County Schools

It was a monumental moment last week at the regular Bertie County School Board meeting as Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood presented Board Member Vice Chairman Norman Cherry with a special award of appreciation for his service on the board and in the district.

Cherry, also a retired Bertie County Commissioner, did not run for re-election.

