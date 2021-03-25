WINDSOR – Abi Johnson took a rather circuitous route to arrive in Bertie County, and no one’s benefited more than the county’s children.
Originally a native of London, England, Johnson has been the Child Protective Services Supervisor, as well as Foster Care Supervisor, Adoption Supervisor and Licensing Supervisor with the county’s Department of Social Services for the past year.
After emigrating to the U.S. in the mid-1990s, Johnson spent her early career as a teacher. She found herself in North Carolina at the turn of the century and by 2006 enrolled at East Carolina University in Greenville where she received a Masters of Social Work (MSW) degree with an emphasis on Child Welfare.
“Coming to a place that has no security blanket for children, or mothers, or families that are struggling was really a shock to me,” she remarked in her measured British accent, in comparing the American family services system to what is similarly available in England. “I believe in giving people a helping hand, giving them access to all the assistance they can get because that’s what it’s there for: to get children to a place of safety and well-being in their own homes.”
Johnson humorously admits the accent can be an asset, especially as an ice-breaker in beginning a relationship with her clients.
“Here’s this black face with a funny accent they’re not used to,” she said.
“Even being a supervisor she really goes beyond the call of duty to see that the children of Bertie County are safe,” said Bertie Social Services Director Cindy Perry in her praise of Johnson’s work. “She has a gift of being able to establish a remarkable rapport with the children.”
Johnson notes that Child Services are not castigatory in that the workers don’t seek to punish offenders.
“We’re not law enforcement or a punishing arm of the state,” she acknowledged. “We don’t just walk in and take people’s children, or make their lives difficult, but wherever we can help you we’re going to do what the law entitles us to do”
Johnson feels many times children are not in great danger, often just getting parents and children to learn to cope with each others’ challenges.
“Often they just need tweaking to the mother’s and father’s way of thinking,” she said. “Sometimes we get other family members to help make that happen.”
Johnson would like to see more community involvement in volunteerism. She believes young women can be coached into improved parenting, and she believes in being an advocate for foster parenting with the proper training and licensing.
“It’s true that it takes a village to raise a child,” she remarked. “Not everyone is blessed with a (grandmother) who knows what to do, so if we can connect with someone who is older and wiser we can figure out what’s happening. That kind of support goes a long way toward stopping this pipeline of our children in foster care unnecessarily. It’s all about being part of the village.”
Johnson says the focus is on child safety in supervising a five-person team where one caseworker may carry as many as a dozen cases. The ‘heavy-duty’ cases may involve child neglect with everything from hunger to hygiene.
“In general, we need to be kinder to one another,” she admitted. “Younger women need to realize the enemy is not within their own community, and older women need to have more patience because it’s different for them. Everyone needs to keep on trucking and stick together.”
In addition to Bertie, Johnson has worked in child services in Pitt, Craven, Lenoir, Wake and Duplin counties in America, as well as back in her native England. Among her reasons for returning to the U.S. is because her four adult children live here.
“After working in a lot of places, Bertie’s biggest difference is here people aren’t as used to Social Services as they are in larger cities and counties,” she said. “But the job doesn’t change.”
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.