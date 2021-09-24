Chowan University’s Department of Biology is collaborating with Bertie County on their “Tall Glass of Water” (TGOW) Project.
The TGOW Project will leverage natural resources in the area, such as the Salmon Creek State Natural Area, as well as cultural resources to promote sustainable ecotourism and environmental education.
Dr. Stan Riggs, an East Carolina University Distinguished Research Professor and Chair of North Carolina Land of Water, said “This is a crucial program that will positively impact both the county and its citizens as they build an exciting future around their world-class natural resources. Understanding the dynamics of their incredible water resources is key to both the utilization and management of their waterways and is essential to maintain a sustainable environment.”
The Biology Department will receive up to three years of funding to conduct water quality and ecological monitoring associated with restoration of wetland and native meadow habitats on a 147-acre site at the mouth of the Chowan River.
Chowan University students will directly contribute to the effort through capstone projects, class activities and work-study.
The capstone projects will be independent student research related to habitat restoration, class activities will involve field and lab work carried out by students enrolled in specific courses (e.g. Environmental Science, Wetlands Biology and Introduction to Geographic Information Systems), and biology majors employed through the University’s Work Study Program will collect and analyze water quality and environmental monitoring data.
Funding for Chowan Biology’s work on the TGOW Project is made possible through Bertie County’s recent Environmental Enhancement Grant from the State of North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Chowan Professor of Biology and Physical Science, Dr. James “Bo” Dame says of the project, “The TGOW Project represents a great opportunity for our students to obtain real-world experience and contribute to a project that will significantly benefit the local community.”
He continued, “Another aspect of the project involves environmental education. We anticipate developing a monitoring protocol that will be passed along to the local K-12 schools to carry out after our initial three-year participation is complete. There is considerable potential for this project to have a lasting impact on our students as well as the community.”
For more information on the TGOW Project, be sure to visit the website www.co.bertie.nc.us/projects/2019/tgow/tgow.
To learn more about Chowan’s role in the project you may contact Dr. Bo Dame at damej@chowan.edu.
