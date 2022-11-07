...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
State, county and local officials, candidates hoping to become local officials, law enforcement employees, fire department first responders, school board members, school faculty, students, parents, visitors and those returning home for Bertie County’s Tricentennial celebration showed up Saturday and celebrated 300 years of the past while looking towards the future.
While the hub of the day’s festivities and entertainment were centered around downtown Windsor, the Hope Plantation and the Roanoke/Cashie River Center hosted events to educate, inform and entertain.
Bertie County Commission Chairman, John Trent welcomed the crowd.
“Welcome everybody to celebrate 300 years of Bertie County. People ask me all the time what makes Bertie County, Bertie County. It is the people that make Bertie County, Bertie County”, said Trent. “It is about the people of Bertie County that makes and moves this county forward.
“I want to thank all of the businesses that attended and all of the wonderful people of Bertie County for coming to celebrate today,” he continued. “This is a once in a lifetime event.”
Aside from the welcoming speeches and presentations, local businesses and community organizations participated in the celebration sharing quality artisan crafts, along with information and educational tips for community outreach services.
Beth Northcott and Deborah Tayloe of Companion Animal Advocates Bertie joined in on the celebration providing information on their Pet Pantry Project, which will offer free dog and cat food for those pets in need.
Of course, Bertie County Peanuts has a presence sampling boiled peanuts from this year’s crop.
If one’s tastebuds longed for more than peanuts, there was a food lover’s paradise. Turkey Legs from Roadside Grill’in, Crab from BouJee Badd or Ribs and Chicken and Waffles from Merry Hill’s G’s Grill.
Jakhia Basnight of Roadside Grill’in was excited about the crowd.
“It’s a beautiful day and we are ready for a long line,” Basnight said as she prepared to open.
Opening vocalist Pamela Chamblee was excited about the day and the turnout.
“This is an amazing event, it is a beautiful day to come together and celebrate,” said the vocalist.
More than 100 volunteers and vendors came together to make the event possible.
There were games for the kids, horse drawn carriage rides for the adults that wanted to feel like kids, a rock climbing wall, corn hole games and a towering Smokey the Bear watching over the day’s activities.
Bertie Assistant County Manager David Scarborough was responsible for bringing the team together and planning the event. Scarborough and his team worked diligently over the four months it took to plan and execute the tricentennial celebration.
Bertie County Extension Director Billy Barrow also played an instrumental role in organizing the day’s activities.
Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II thanked the crowd for making him look good and highlighted the accomplishments of the county. However, he did state that he, along with the commissioners, realize the needs for the county.
“Today is about celebrating the county. When I think of the county and what we have accomplished, I think of you, the citizens of Bertie County. It is your drive, support and resilience that keeps the county moving”, Vaughan said. “One of my biggest assets in the county is my team. We would not have been able to pull this event off today if it hadn’t been for the team and I want to thank them.”
The crowd was estimated to have reached almost 1,000 attendees by days end at all three entertainment venues.