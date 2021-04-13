There is a slight change in plans for Saturday’s schedule COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Thanks to a partnership between Vidant Bertie Hospital and the West Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available in four Bertie County communities this Saturday (April 17).
The clinics were scheduled to feature the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccination, but that will no longer be the case. The federal government has paused the vaccine to study some concerns over blood clotting by some who have received the vaccine.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are going to change gears,” said Ron Wesson, who was instrumental in helping for the partnership. “This weekend, we will give the first shot of the Moderna vaccine, and will set up clinics on May 15 for the second shot.”
Vidant Bertie Hospital released a statement saying it has paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot, but has plenty of supplies of Moderna and Pfizer to keep their vaccine commitments. The hospital also said it had seen no issues locally with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Importantly, Vidant has not seen any serious side effects or complications from any Johnson & Johnson doses given via our vaccination program,” the press release read.
Clinics are slated this week in Kelford, Indian Woods, Windsor and Powellsville. The second clinic on May 15 will be in the same places.
Two of the clinics will be Saturday morning. They are the ones at the former C.G. White School in Powellsville and at the ‘New” Blue Jay Recreation Center in Indian Woods. Both are slated from 9 a.m. until noon.
The other two sites – West Bertie Elementary School in Kelford and the Windsor Community Building – will be held from 1-4 p.m.
The partnership between Vidant Bertie Hospital and the West Roanoke Association was formed to help bring the vaccine out in the community, and to encourage churches to help their members get to the sites.
“As part of our mission to improve the health and well-being of the people of Eastern North Carolina, we wanted to make the vaccine available in a variety of places,” Vidant Bertie Hospital President Brian Harvill said.
Harvill made contact with Wesson and the partnership began to be formed.
The Rev. David E. Moore, Pastor of Indian Woods Missionary Baptist and Moderator of the West Roanoke, said he was pleased to see the partnership formed.
“We want this collective effort between the hospital, community and churches to result in more people getting the vaccine,” Rev. Moore said. “We want people to put away the myths about the vaccine and get vaccinated. It’s important they know God has us.”
In addition, Windsor Town Commissioner Camille Rascoe and Bertie County Commissioner Ron Roberson were instrumental in getting the vaccines spread into the community.
Previous Story
