Fayetteville — After serving the country at home and abroad and rising to the rank of Colonel, 33-year Marine Corps veteran, attorney and community leader Tim Dunn has filed paperwork with the state board of elections to run for North Carolina Attorney General.

“Today, I am making it official,” said Dunn. “My entire life has been dedicated to protecting our American values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. From my work as a military prosecutor helping lead the special tribunal against Saddam Hussein for crimes against humanity to my work here in North Carolina representing at-risk youth and the veteran and military community, I am ready for my next mission.