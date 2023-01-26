...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II speaks during commissioner orientation.
Last Thursday’s Bertie County Commissioner’s Orientation meeting was a parade of professional county department heads, each presenting an overview of practices and procedures along with accomplishments and goals for the upcoming year, to the five person board.
For newly elected board members, Vice Chairman Michael White and Commissioner Corey Ballance, it was a crash course in who does what.
In support of that effort, the commissioners were presented with a 2023 Commissioner Orientation Manual — a hefty binder filled with county government navigational information.
Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II hosted the orientation held at the Bertie County Library Community Room.
While a good portion of the meeting was filled with Vaughan’s explanation of roles and responsibilities of commissioners, department heads and his own duties as county manager, the event offered insight into each of the county’s many departments and those directing them. The audience of about 30 county employees and concerned citizens coming and going throughout the course of the seven hour meeting, absorbed the information with wide eyed appreciation.
“This is a very exciting portion of today’s agenda for me, because we get to show the public and our commissioners exactly what we do. We wanted to do something for the entire board and especially for our newest commissioners, Commissioner White, who is Vice Chair, and Commissioner Ballance,” explained Vaughan. “We thought it was very important to get you some specific information on Bertie County so that’s what we are going to do this morning.”
After an explanation of the interactions of the board of commissioners, the county manager and department heads, departmental presentations, each five minutes long, began with Powerpoint slide visuals.
While the department heads were each enthused about the year ahead and his or her department’s goals, many are facing the challenges of staff shortages expanding the workload of other department employees.
The Bertie County Department of Social Services is one of the most affected by staffing shortages. Social Service Director Daphne Little explained she had three staff vacancies that she is having difficulty filling. Those vacancies are causing increased workload for other employees. Case workers regularly handling 200 cases are now responsible for picking up the extra workload and are now handling up to 400 cases.
In light of the staffing challenges, due to a variety of reasons including low entry wages, shortages of qualified employees, along with a lack of adequate housing, Board Chair Ron Wesson is focusing on revenue growth and how to increase that number.
The board is actively reviewing the sale of county-owned properties, along with the hiring of a grant writer in an attempt to increase revenue growth.
In other action, the board approved a lobbying contract with former Sen. Bob Steinburg.
However, a highlight of the afternoon for the citizens was Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin’s announcement that his department had partnered with ECU Health in a program directed at preventing suicide.
“Yesterday we partnered with ECU Health in providing free gun locks for Bertie County. With that program we hope to reduce suicides and stay ahead and reduce the crime rate of the county,” said Ruffin.
While suicide is not yet a big problem in the county, it is a growing concern for many.
In other business the board appointed Commissioner Ballance to the Albemarle Regional Health Services Board (ARHS) and the East Carolina Behavioral Health Board (NRAB), Commissioner Ron Roberson will serve on the Social Services Board and Vice Chair White will serve on the Economic Development Board.
Appointments to the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee and the Child Fatality Prevention/Community Child Protection Team were tabled until next month’s meeting.