Abandoned Home Bertie

This Merry Hill home was destroyed by fire over a year ago and is still standing on U.S. 17 in Merry Hill.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

If abandoned houses, dilapidated barns and piles of trash, junk and clutter are blurring your vision of bucolic Bertie County, there may be help on the horizon.

The housing dilemma and how to solve it is a top priority for the Bertie County Commissioners as they contend with the challenges of more affordable housing, cleaning up parcels and property that could cause health concerns, while attracting people interested in repairing and living in houses in need of attention.

