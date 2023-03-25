If abandoned houses, dilapidated barns and piles of trash, junk and clutter are blurring your vision of bucolic Bertie County, there may be help on the horizon.
The housing dilemma and how to solve it is a top priority for the Bertie County Commissioners as they contend with the challenges of more affordable housing, cleaning up parcels and property that could cause health concerns, while attracting people interested in repairing and living in houses in need of attention.
While housing diversity in Bertie County is a priority for the commissioners, agreeing on what steps to take first may be as much of a challenge.
Commissioner Michael White is vying for a ‘thinking out of the box” approach to incentivizing people to purchase, repair and live in fixable properties.
“We’ve got to be a little out of the box (in our) thinking on how we can support people who are going to take an old house, fix it up and willing to live in it or sell it. We need to say, we appreciate it, we support you. Here’s an advantage some way. I don’t care how it is. We’ll mow your yard for two weeks. Something. We need to think outside the box,” White said.
Commission Chairman Ron Wesson elaborated on the challenge.
“There’s so many pieces of housing. First of all, it’s new housing of our all kinds. There’s new housing. There’s workforce housing,” he said. “There is keeping people in their existing homes. Then there are incentives for people to come in. Right. And do something around that.”
“Ride through the community and you can look through some of these houses and they look terrible,” said White. “We need a junk ordinance.”
Enforcement of current city and county ordinances may be the line of defense.
Commissioner John Trent highlighted one of the major challenges in repairing dilapidated homes is tracking down the owner of the property.
“I’ll give you perfect example of what (Commissioner White) is talking about. And, I’m gonna use Lewiston because I live in Lewiston,” he said. “There’s a house that was built in probably 1995. It’s abandoned, the roof is collapsing in, the sign on the front of the house is bank owned.
“I’ve called them numerous times. They will not return a call,” said Trent. “That’s where municipalities come in, they’ve gotta get involved and say, ‘Hey, we’re filing suit or doing something’.”
City inspectors could be the first step in the fight against blight, according to the commissioners. There is a need to “pick up the ball” in enforcing ordinances that require owners to maintain their property.
“We need to be able to get these houses cleaned up because there’s investors out there that would invest and buy these houses, rehab these houses, remodel them and rent these houses and provide housing for our citizens,” Trent said.
Wesson agrees that municipalities are on the front line of the clean-up.
“If the houses are too far gone, they should be tearing them down,” said Wesson.
Citing there may be help for homeowner’s struggling with repairs, Wesson, highlighted the non-profit Carolina Repair Ministry that recently took over the former Southwestern School and works within the community to repair homes for the financially challenged.
“We just brought a company in that’s funded — they’re nonprofit — into Bertie County. If you were a person who bought an old house, you now own that house,” said Wesson. “These folks are willing to come into your house if you qualify and fix your house without charging you.”
fMany of the municipalities in the county are also concerned about abandoned homes.
“I can tell you some of the municipalities say they want to tear down existing stuff and the dilapidated stuff,” said Wesson.
Trent directed the conversation to the Bertie County Building Department.
“Number one, you’ve got a building department and then you’ve got municipalities. Municipalities work under our building department for us. Pulling permits, things of that nature. They would call up our building department, ask for an inspector to come out, look at this building to see if it should be destroyed and condemned. And if it’s condemned, then there’s a legal suit that will be filed against the owner of that particular house, whoever that may be,” said Trent.
The cost of removing abandoned properties may be the roadblock municipalities are facing.
“Maybe there should be some way to incentivize the municipalities or to assist them in getting these buildings torn down or these houses torn down because they don’t have the financial means to get all these things done. And maybe that’s the approach that we need to look at,” suggested Trent.
The commissioners are considering other options along with reaching out to municipalities to address the problems jointly.