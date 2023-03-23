Commissioners Explore Employee Pay Increases
The instability of the economy, the recent closing of financial institutions and a volatile fluctuating interest rate has not deterred the Bertie County Commissioners from exploring the possibility of pay increases for county employees.
While each of the commissioners are in favor of increased compensation, the ability to adequately fund any proposal at this time could be doubtful, according to Commissioner John Trent.
Commissioner Ron Roberson has spoken to the issue numerous times over the past months advocating for a $15-an-hour starting pay for county employees.
Roberson feels working for the county and making less than a fast food worker is not fair.
“My point is this, nobody should work for the county under $15 an hour, You know, it is ridiculous to pay a person $10, $11 or $12 an hour and they call themselves a county employee.”
The cost of raising the starting pay scale to $15 an hour is estimated at $1.9 million triggering a substantial tax increase.
While county employees may not be receiving a favorable hourly wage, the benefit package offered county employees shines by comparison to many other counties.
Bertie County Human Resource Director Courtney Ward outlined options that may be considered, but first presented the good news, employee benefits.
“Let’s take a closer look at the value of each individual benefit. Dental coverage is very important. On average, Americans spend roughly $250 solely on cleanings. If you add a minor dental work cost such as standard billings, that costs increase at least 200 percent depending on how much work needs to be done. With the coverage that the county provides, employees would have the cost for routine cleanings covered at 100 percent as well as minor work covered at 80 percent such as fillings,” said Ward.
She went on to outline employees also receive vision coverage and a life insurance policy equivalent to one year’s salary up to $50,000.
“Only 46 percent of Americans ranging from the ages of 25 to 44 years old own a life insurance policy. At this time, 100 percent of Bertie County employees own a life insurance policy,” Ward said.
Currently the county budgets for 200 employees. The county currently contributes three percent of the employees salary to their 401K without any employee matching funds.
The challenges the commissioners face include paying for any increases and fairly developing a plan taking into consideration longevity, performance and other factors, according to Commissioner Michael White.
Currently, the commissioners are reviewing numerous options in an attempt to develop a plan before budgets need to be presented.
“The benefit of doing this exercise before budget time and reaching some consensus around how we’re gonna look at it,” Wesson said. “But the implementation would be based on what can we afford when we do the budget. But we need to know what those costs are in order to do it.
“We have three different models here. I would say that we have to look at each one,” added Wesson. “We know we cannot do $1.9 million. We’d love to, I am sure. Can we do five cents or can we do 2.4 cents? That depends on the amount of funds that we can have available to us. Come budget time, we’ll know.”
The commissioners instructed Ward to analyze a few other possible options and will continue to address the topic in upcoming meetings.