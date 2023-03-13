...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between
29 and 32 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 to 30 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie,
Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and
Isle of Wight Counties, and the city of Suffolk.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between
29 and 32 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 to 30 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie,
Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and
Isle of Wight Counties, and the city of Suffolk.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Bertie County Commissioners John Trent (left) and Ron Wesson talk over an item during the board’s discussion on the animal shelter.
There were two housing meetings taking place simultaneously Monday evening.
While Eric Chaplin, representing the Choanoke Area Housing Consortium, was discussing the $850,000 HUD allocation for affordable housing to be divided between five area counties, the Bertie County Commissioners sat through a construction update on the new proposed County Animal Shelter where costs could reach $950,000.
While the number astounded the commissioners and will take a substantial bite out of the budget, the canine dilemma has them cornered as the state has given ultimatums to built a new shelter or shutter the current shelter facility.
The commissioners are moving forward with the Animal Shelter project, albeit a smaller version, since inflation has increased costs dramatically. That was the message from Bill Daggett of DWG Architects and Shelter Planners, the company overseeing and designing the project.
The commissioners entered into an agreement with DWG Architects last July and Monday evening’s meeting served as an update on the project’s progress.
Rapidly escalating cost of materials and services have led to the cost-per-foot increases.
Daggett explained many of the specialized contractors qualified to build the facility according to the stringent state requirements have gone out of business due to COVID.
Materials costs have also skyrocketed causing previously budgeted projects to surpass projected costs.
According to Daggett, Virginia and North Carolina are the two states with the most strict Animal Welfare policies.
“The requirements are driven by the legislature and the human protection of animals is a top priority in these states,” the architect explained. “The cost is all in meeting the state’s requirements for all of these animal housing units and for protecting the animals.”
The cost of the project has increased from an estimated $450 per square foot to over $500 per square foot.
Daggett presented a chart and a formula to determine the adequate amount of space needed to house Bertie County’s Sheltered animals.
According to Daggett’s calculation, the county would need to build a 2,300 square-foot facility to care for the animals. Using the past decade’s county statistics, Daggett calculated the number of spaces needed in the shelter would be 27 total, allowing 15 spaces for dogs,12 spaces for cats. At the current estimate that building would top $950,000.
“It’s not that we don’t want to build it, we definitely need a building. We definitely need to take better care of the dogs and I think we need this. But the point I’m trying to make here, we’re talking $453 a square foot when we built the library at $250 a square foot,” said Commissioner John Trent.
The commissioners allocated $502,000 in funding for the shelter out of the current budget. From that, $88,000 was spent on the fee for DWG leaving approximately $419,000 in this year’s budget.
Moving forward, the commissioners agreed to review a scaled down version of the facility, possibly a 1,500 square foot facility, built with possible future expansion in mind with plans to reflect that.
The current budget shortfall for the shelter can be made up out of next year’s budget since the projected facility completion date would be in 2024.
The commissioners unanimously passed a motion to complete the plans for the new shelter.
Once completed the plans will be put out to bid with the intent of negotiating an affordable price per square foot with the contractor.