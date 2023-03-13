Bertie Commish

Bertie County Commissioners John Trent (left) and Ron Wesson talk over an item during the board’s discussion on the animal shelter.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

There were two housing meetings taking place simultaneously Monday evening.

While Eric Chaplin, representing the Choanoke Area Housing Consortium, was discussing the $850,000 HUD allocation for affordable housing to be divided between five area counties, the Bertie County Commissioners sat through a construction update on the new proposed County Animal Shelter where costs could reach $950,000.

