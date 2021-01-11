WINDSOR - The Bertie County Commissioners received an update last week on the construction project for the new Bertie County Library/Cooperative Extension Building.
MHA Project Manager Architect Amber Idol described the project as still tracking along, but the weather has not been a cooperating factor for some of the projects that need to be completed.
According to Idol, the library furniture and shelves are expected to be delivered in the next few weeks.
“The metal and wood siding is being installed. Some of the wood needs to be stained,” she added.
Idol explained the challenge has been all of the rain causing wet conditions around the construction site, which has delayed some projects like paving.
“Hopefully soon they can start pouring the concrete pads. The site is extremely wet and it can’t be paved,” Idol continued. “We are playing it by ear. There is no exact time of when it will be dry enough to pave.”
In the inside of the building, there are several projects the company is working on finishing. Idol said the workers are finishing up the interior painting and adding accessories.
“The tile work is almost 90 percent complete. Hopefully the two-hour glazing to the ceramic tile can be completed next week. This tile is on one of the separating walls,” she continued. “The areas have been carpeted. We are just waiting on equipment.”
“Do you have an estimated completion date?” asked Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson.
“It all depends on the building inspector to allow for people to enter the building. Hopefully there can be a ribbon cutting in March,” Idol answered.
In other news, Bertie County Emergency Services is starting to receive significant funding that had been delayed.
According to Colleton Software Vice President Dave Pickren, the numbers are going in the right direction.
“On the Bertie County Non-Emergency Transport side, There was an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 recovered last month. This is coming from the doctors getting the needed prior approvals before transport, and Medicare has lessened the paperwork due to the pandemic,” he added.
According to the report, there is an additional estimated $70,000-$80,000 waiting for approval.
“This has been a group collaboration. Non-emergency services are getting all of the paperwork from the doctors, and it is helping things,” said Pickren. “I am excited that Medicare has loosened requirements and has had better communications with everyone. This all moves in the right direction.”
There has been approximately $55,000-$60,000 in payments processed in the last 90 days.
“What is the current collection rate?” asked Bertie County Commission Vice Chairman John Trent.
“The current collection rate is approximately 72-73 percent for emergency transports and 78-80 percent for the non-emergency transports,” Pickren answered.
“How is this compared to others?” asked Trent.
“This is better than most. I always like to see at least 80 percent of the non-emergency side,” Pickren replied.
Trent asked, “Is the decline in payments COVID-19 related?”
“There were times of lower non-emergency transports, but the numbers have begun to climb back up. There have been slower payments from private insurance companies due to employees working remotely,” Pickren answered.
Pickren concluded by saying the complete numbers for last year are not ready because they have not completed putting all of the calls from 2020 in the system yet.
The Bertie County Commissioners will hold a work session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20. The next regularly scheduled Bertie County Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.