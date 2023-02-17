...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The house that currently houses the Good Shepherd Food Pantry may soon be up for sale.
Anyone who has driven by 1008 North King St. in Windsor, currently home to the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, and thought the house would be a perfect home for a family, can have his or her wishes come true.
Once Good Shepherd moves to its new location at the old Southwestern school campus in the next few months, the North King Street location may be one of a number of county-owned properties that could be for sale in the foreseeable future. The Bertie County Commissioners will make that decision in March at their next scheduled meeting.
At their January meeting, the commissioner’s agreed to review a list of unused county properties that could be sold, producing revenue to be used as matching grant acquisition funds. The list, along with further discussion on the potential sale of individual properties took place last week at the Feb. 6 meeting.
One of the major obstacles in obtaining state and federal grant funding is the requirement recipients contribute “matching funds” to receive the money. While this is not always a prohibitive problem for Bertie County, it raises continual challenges for the commissioners and the departments and agencies seeking grant funding.
“We have a lot of property, a lot of things that we thought were surplus and wanted to be able to go over the list, thoroughly and choose those that we wanted to put up for sale and have our Tax Administrator, Jodie Rhea, come back and cover those with us,” said Commission Chairman Ron Wesson.
Rhea and the board reviewed an extensive list of properties, including the North King Street address with an estimated value of approximately $134,000. There was also a list of 11 foreclosures on the list for a total value of approximately $61,000.
If one misses the old library or ever thought of opening a book store or were looking for a space with shelving for an artisan grocery store, the former library building at 204 Dundee Street could soon be listed on Zillow.
The property has flooded in the past. That problem was resolved when the new library was built. The old building, zoned commercial, has remained vacant since then. Currently, the value on the parcel is $341,000, $11,500 is for the land, while the building is valued at $329,000.
Although the county does not have any interest in the building, they feel the town of Windsor may have an interest due to the commercial zoning.
“Let’s include this on the list and talk to the town to see if they have any interest,” said Wesson, moving on to the next property.
The commissioners also discussed the expansion of courthouse parking which is a major disruption on busy court days.
“Our parking is atrocious, we need to do something,” said Commissioner John Trent. “People are all over the place. And sometimes we probably need an extra hundred parking spaces.”
The board has a few parking options with adjacent property the county owns and will not be selling.
Rhea is reviewing a list of approximately 18 properties, estimating their individual value and the accumulated value once sold. Once the process is complete, Rhea will present the list and supporting data at the next commissioners meeting for the board’s approval.
The approved properties will then be listed and advertised as available for sale. While the total value of the 18 properties has not been established, the estimated value for all of the county-owned surplus property could top $650,000 or more.