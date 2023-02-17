Good Shepherd Building

The house that currently houses the Good Shepherd Food Pantry may soon be up for sale.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

Anyone who has driven by 1008 North King St. in Windsor, currently home to the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, and thought the house would be a perfect home for a family, can have his or her wishes come true.

Once Good Shepherd moves to its new location at the old Southwestern school campus in the next few months, the North King Street location may be one of a number of county-owned properties that could be for sale in the foreseeable future. The Bertie County Commissioners will make that decision in March at their next scheduled meeting.

