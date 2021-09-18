Lewiston Woodville – There is a new mayor in town.
The town of Lewiston Woodville Commissioners unanimously voted that Mayor Pro-Tempore Chris Cordon would transition into the position as mayor.
This change occurred because the previous mayor, James Pugh, resigned from his position last month.
According to Cordon, Pugh sent his resignation in a letter to the board on Aug, 5. He stated personal reason for his departure. Pugh also requested that his name be removed off the ballot for the upcoming election in November.
“It surprised everyone,” said Cordon.
After receiving the letter, the commissioners held a telephone conference the next day (Aug. 6) to discuss the replacement of the mayor. It was the consensus of the board of commissioners to appoint Cordon to the position of mayor. Cordon already served as mayor pro tempore, which serves in the place of the mayor if they are not available.
The decision was officially decided during this week’s town meeting that was held on Sept. 13. The commission unanimously voted to approve Cordon as the new mayor.
She has also filed with the Bertie County Board of Elections to be on the ballot for the mayor position in the upcoming election.
“I want to improve the quality of life for the citizens,” said Cordon.
She said she has also already started working on several projects, including repaving the sidewalks and making the post office handicapped accessible.
Cordon’s goal is to strive to make the town a better community to live in, and to encourage economical growth.