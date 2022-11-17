The season has begun.
Soon the political signs of yesterday will be replaced with the area craft show signs broadcasting the locations of local artisans showcasing their holiday crafts and artwork. Yes, it is the Holiday Craft Show season.
So was the case Saturday as the Bertie County Council on Aging held one of the season’s first holiday craft shows at the Bertie County Senior Center.
Area artists, many from the Senior Crochet Club, displayed their handcrafted holiday artwork to a crowd of local shoppers checking names off their Christmas list.
Mary Aikins, a busy crochet club member, displayed a beautiful selection of crocheted blankets, comforters and throws. A hand-stitched quilt had more stitches in it than the artist cared to remember, but nothing in the quilt was sewn on a machine, with the exception of one section made of intricate small squares of holiday fabric.
The artist shared a story that one winter, along with her mom, she made over 50 quilts.
Lori Greene, owner of Lori’s Front Porch, featured a selection of quilted Christmas ornaments, made by her mom, artist Jan Castelloe, crushed glass Christmas tree artwork and oyster shell ornaments, adding a bit of local flavor to area trees. Greene retired from her government position two years ago and started painting.
“I began in 2020 painting porch signs to sell. I continue to paint porch signs, but I also paint and make farmhouse signs and decor and it simply took off. I have a site on Etsy and Facebook,” said Greene.
The artist works in a variety of mediums, using resin in many of her designs. She also does custom pieces for those customers searching for a unique design or color.
“My porch and farmhouse signs are on wood, but I create a lot of my art using crushed colored glass and resin on glass and canvas,” added Greene.
A highlight of the show were the embroidered pieces that artisan Frances Mizelle had on display. Whether one wanted to surprise a fisherman with an embroidered hand towel, complete with a grommeted carabiner for easy belt attachment, or a rooster and hen dish towel set for the chicken lover in the kitchen, it could be found at the show.
The Bertie County Council on Aging sponsored and promoted the show. The Senior Center is located at 103 West School Street, Windsor. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, contact Venita Thompson at (252) 794-5315.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.
