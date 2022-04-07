WINDSOR - The library contract continues.
The Bertie County Commissioners unanimously approved continuing the contract for library services through the Albemarle Regional Library System.
The mission of the Albemarle Regional Library is to improve the quality of life in Bertie, Gates, Hertford and Northampton counties by providing the best library services, collections and programs in accordance with the library’s role as an educational institution.
According to Albemarle Regional Library Regional Director Hugh Davis, the library system recognizes the diverse communities it serves and the specific individual needs of their residents, seven governments and the seven libraries are collaboratively committed to the education, economic development and quality of life contributions that libraries are uniquely able to provide.
“The collaboration provides for the most effective and efficient use of local resources for the benefit of the residents. The collaboration provides opportunities for services and resource allocations otherwise beyond the financial and service capabilities of the individual governments and libraries,” he added.
The Bertie County Commissioners were asked to review and vote to renew their commitment to the Albemarle Regional Library System for another 10 years. The contract would continue through June 30, 2032.
The resolution is to perpetuate library and information services to the residents through collaboration and collective efforts under the legal authority of N.C.G.S. 153A-270 and N.C.G.S. 160A, Article 20, Part 1.
The Albemarle Regional Library Board of Trustees is the governing body of the Albemarle Regional Library.
There are 12 members of the Board of Trustees providing representation of each participating government.
Bertie County has two members appointed by the Bertie County Board of Commissioners.
The town of Aulander also has one representative appointed by the town of Aulander Commissioners.
The Board of Trustees shall be delegated the power to adopt bylaws and rules for its own governance and the power to adopt policies.
The Board of Trustees shall be delegated to power to select, appoint, remove, determine salary and other terms of employment of a regional library director.
The Board of Trustees develop and approve an annual budget for the library system.
The Board of Trustees will make regular reports related to the services and operations to each governing body as conveyed by approved reports of the regional library director.
“A major benefit of regional cooperation is that scarce resources may be shared among the various county residents without wasteful duplication. All buildings, grounds and other facilities of each library shall remain the property of the county or municipality. All books, technology or other resources paid for with local funds shall remain the property of the county or town. All books, technology or other resources paid for with regional or state funds shall remain the property of the regional library system,” Davis said.
The agreement shall continue to be in effect for 10 years unless reasonable cause is presented in writing to each of the local governments and the State Library of North Carolina.
The contract was unanimously approved by the Bertie County Commissioners.
The Albemarle Regional Library System operates the Bertie County Public Library, 102 Lancaster Ave. Windsor and the Sallie Harrell Jenkins Library, 302 Broad St. in Aulander.
