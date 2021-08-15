WINDSOR – Face masks are required, again.
Bertie County government officials have reinstated a mask mandate policy for all government offices.
Like many other counties in North Carolina and throughout the United States, Bertie County now has substantial level of community transmission of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone, whether vaccinated on unvaccinated, wear a mask while indoors to maximize protection from the Delta variant, and prevent possibly spreading it to others.
As of the last Albemarle Regional Health Services Weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Report from Aug. 9, Bertie County has 19 active COVID-19 cases. At least 46 percent of resident have receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Masks will be required in all Bertie County Government buildings, including the Bertie County Courthouse and Bertie County Department of Social Services effective immediately.
Curbside service will be available for those who don't want to wear a mask.