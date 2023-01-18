Old Bertie Early College campus

The former Bertie Early College High School campus is being purchased by the Bertie County Board of Commissioners.

 Brandice Hoggard/Bertie Ledger-Advance

WINDSOR - The sale of the Bertie County Early College High School property is almost complete.

The Bertie County Commissioners and the Bertie County School District have agreed on terms and finalization is awaiting only paperwork.

