Bertie Water

Bertie County Water Department Director Rickey Spivey is presented the NCRWA Award at last Thursday’s Commission Orientation Meeting. Pictured are (from left) County Manager Juan Vaughan II, Commissioner Michael White, NCRWA representative Debbie Maner, Spivey, Commissioners John Trent, Ron Roberson, Ron Wesson and Corey Balance.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

While problems with drinking water are a major concern for many communities across the country, that isn’t the case in Bertie County.

Bertie County has an abundance of clean water and, under the guidance of Water Department Director Ricky Spivey, the county was presented with the Wellhead Protection Plan Award.

