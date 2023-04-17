Over 400 residents braved wind and rain-soaked elements on a Friday evening as the Court Kingz basketball team graced the hoops at Bertie High School in an exhibition streetball game promoting gang awareness.

The team engaged the crowd with their entertaining “Streetball” games. The players showed their skills in ball-handling tricks, fashionable high flying slam dunks and more than a double dribble or two.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com