Over 400 residents braved wind and rain-soaked elements on a Friday evening as the Court Kingz basketball team graced the hoops at Bertie High School in an exhibition streetball game promoting gang awareness.
The team engaged the crowd with their entertaining “Streetball” games. The players showed their skills in ball-handling tricks, fashionable high flying slam dunks and more than a double dribble or two.
Before the main event, the pregame battle for bragging rights between two area teams proved exciting. The Perdue Ballers, representing Perdue Farms in Lewiston, and the D.A.C All-Stars, representing Bertie Correctional Facility, played a fast-paced game with the Perdue team coming out on top.
The event was the brainchild of Summit and Entertainment Event Using Non-violent Initiatives to Teach Youth ( S.E.E.U.N.I.T.Y.). The Bertie County YMCA, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, Bertie County Schools Superintendent, the non-profit Gang Awareness/Prevention Organization B.M.A.D, teamed up with Erik Parker of Bertie County Probation and Parole to create the S.E.E UNITY event.
It was an attempt to stem violence. In the week preceding the event there were two Bertie County murders.
“I wanted to do something that would bring awareness to the problem and hopefully get everyone behind a concerted effort to stop this violence,” said Parker.
A highlight of the week, fulfilling the “boots on the ground” philosophy that so many attribute as a solution to the problem, Stacey SOUL B Knight, a former Brooklyn gang leader addressed the students at Bertie Middle School and at Bertie High School.
Knight spent time in a gang and more time in federal prison before becoming a former gang leader and now a gang reformer.
Knight’s eyes reflect the passion the former Brooklyn gang member has for change and his sincere desire to promote a change in today’s youth. Knight teaches what he preaches to students at the age of influence.
"Do as we do now, not as we did,” said Knight at last Friday’s Court Kingz Basketball Game.
"We were a part of the problem, just the facts. We perpetrated it, we pushed it," S.O.U.L. B said. "So we're now part of the solution.
“I cannot stress enough how involvement ruins your life,” Knight said. “Former, now a reformer., that’s what I am.”
The gang leader turned motivational speaker addressed his life as a gang member and how critical it is to not be influenced by others. He shared his experiences of street life, prison life and solitary confinement.
Court Kingz is a non-profit organization, through sponsorship and donations, prides itself in traveling the world and spreading positive and inspiring messages to the youth about empowerment, education and successful transitioning into adulthood.
The S.E.E U.N.I.T.Y team have designed these events to educate the students and entire community of the pitfalls of bullying and gang awareness and violence and is currently planning future activities.