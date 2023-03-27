Court Kingz fighting gang violence with a ‘Slam Dunk’
It’s no secret gangs are upon an issue in Bertie County.
More importantly, they are eyeing the community’s youth, attempting to increase their numbers. In an effort to thwart their influence and recruitment efforts, and bring gang awareness to the forefront, community leaders have scheduled an upcoming weekend of exciting activities targeting anti-bullying and gang awareness.
Sponsored by Summit and Entertainment Event Using Non-violent Initiatives to Teach Youth,(S.E.E.U.N.I.T.Y.), the Bertie County YMCA, Bertie County Sheriff, Bertie County Schools Superintendent, the Non-Profit Gang Awareness/Prevention Organization B.M.A.D, has teamed up with Erik Parker of Bertie County Probation and Parole to create the S.E.E U.N.I.T.Y Event and Movement.
On Thursday and Friday, April 6 and 7, the community events will take place at Bertie Middle School and Bertie High School.
At 9 a.m. on Thursday, Bertie Middle School will host a guest speaker, S.O.U.L. B, co-founding member of the East Coast Bloods, author and CEO of B.M.A.D. (Blacks Making a Difference).
The gang leader turned motivational speaker will address the life of a gang member and how critical it is to not be influenced by gang members. He will share experiences of street life, prison life and solitary confinement.
At 10 a.m., S.O.U.L. B will be addressing the students at Bertie High School.
Friday, April 7 is game day in Bertie County.
“The Non-Profit International Streetball Team, The Court Kingz, will bring an evening full of entertainment, thrills, chills, cheers and oooh’s from all in attendance. The dunks, ball handling tricks and highlights will have the crowd appreciating these professional Streetball players,” said Parker. “Some are former And1 Mixtape Tour players such as the And1 Mixtape Tour legend known as 50.
“There will also be a former Harlem Globetrotter player — Sam Zig Zag Diaz — who is now featured with the Court Kingz, and other basketball stars and internet sensation ballers that will be in attendance,” he added.
Court Kingz.is a non-profit organization, through sponsorship and donations, prides itself in traveling the world and spreading positive and inspiring messages to the youth about empowerment, education and successful transitioning into adulthood. The team engages the crowds and youth and drives their message home through entertaining “Streetball” games (ball handling tricks, fashionable high flying slam dunks and crowd entertaining/participation style basketball events).
“Their message of anti-bullying is a strong one and will be delivered at Bertie Middle and High School,” said Parker. “The Summit assemblies are set for Thursday April 6, 2023, at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively, and then part two on the court at the main event on Friday April 7, 2023, at 6 p.m..
“The pregame will be a battle for bragging rights between two area teams; The Perdue Ballers representing Perdue Farms in Lewiston Woodville and the D.A.C All-Stars, representing Bertie Correctional Facility. The action on April 7th starts at 6 p.m., but doors open earlier for vendors, concessions and game prep. All are welcome to attend at that time.”
The S.E.E U.N.I.T.Y team have designed these events to educate the students and entire community of the pitfalls of bullying and gang awareness and violence.
“We will even be partnering with a non-profit agency, Queen Fix Your Crown, Women’s Empowerment Inc. for the two school assemblies as they empower young ladies and hand out self-care items to the young ladies in attendance,” Parker said.
The Probation Officer also noted there will be performances from area cheerleaders, competitions during half times and intermission for prizes.
Sponsors include Bertie County’s own businesses, Perdue Farms, No Limit Bail Bonding and the West Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association. There will also be a thtrr-point competition, and Half-Court Shot for cash prizes, half-time dance contest, live DJ, food, fun, photography, videography, prizes and giveaways.
Tickets are available at the door. Adults $10.00, students $7.00.
For more information on the S.E.E U.N.I.T.Y Event contact Erik Parker (252)227-0306, or Casey Owens at the Bertie County YMCA.