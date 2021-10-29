WINDSOR - COVID-19 related complications have claimed the lives of five more individuals within the region, including one person in Bertie County over the last week.
Sadly, there have been 53 deaths due to the virus. Bertie County had one new reported death in the last week. The individual was over 65 years of age.
The active COVID-19 case count has decreased below 50 active cases in seven of the eight counties in the region. Pasquotank County still remains significantly higher with 129 active cases.
“The FDA and CDC have officially granted authorization for COVID-19 booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. We are now working to update our local standing orders and finalize local dispensing plans. ARHS is preparing for the expansion of our vaccine campaign and will announce details next week, including who is eligible, said Albemarle Regional Health Services Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA.
“We have plenty of vaccines to meet the demand. In addition we are continuing to wait for approvals of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five through 11. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic,” he continued.
Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) issued its current regional COVID-19 update on Friday, Oct. 22. The updates are released on Friday each week, showing the updated information on vaccines, active cases, fatalities and facility outbreaks. The report includes Bertie County and seven other counties, which are part of ARHS, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
According to the report, there have been 2,453 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Bertie County, with 2,383 of those cases considered recovered. There were 17 active COVID-19 cases reported.
Bertie County has the lowest number of active cases within the region.
This is an increase of 19 new positive cases in the last week.
The ARHS reported five new COVID-19 related deaths within the region.
Aside from the Bertie County death, Hertford County reported one new death related to COVID-19. The individual was over the age of 65. Chowan, Currituck and Gates counties report one new death for each of the counties. The individuals were all in the 50 64 years of age range.
One death was affiliated with a long-term care facility outbreak.
According to the Bertie County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 116 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since school started on Monday, Aug. 23.
During the first week of school (Aug. 23-27), there were 11 cases of COVID-19 and during the second week of school (Aug. 30 – Sept. 3) there were 21 additional cases The third week of school (Sept. 6-10), there were 16 total COVID-19 positive cases. During the fourth week (Sept. 13-17), there were 18 total COVID-19 positive cases. During the fifth week of school (Sept. 20-24), there were 21 positive COVID-19 cases, and during the sixth week (Sept. 27 – Oct. 1) there were 11 positive cases.
During the seventh week (Oct. 4 – 8), there were 14 positive cases throughout the school district. During the eighth week of school (Oct. 11 – 15), there were two reported COVID-19 cases.
Last week (Oct. 18 – 22), there were two reported COVID-19 cases throughout the school system.
Bertie County Schools does not separate the numbers of cases into staff and student categories. They also do not list how many students are on active quarantine.
For the current week (Oct. 25 – 29), there have been no cases reported in the school district.
There are currently nine active long-term care facility outbreaks in the region, but none in Bertie County.
There have been 5,716 first dose vaccinations and 5,518 second dose vaccinations administered in the county. There have been 28 booster doses administered.
ARHS is continuing to ask the community citizens to be mindful of practicing preventative and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to Betts, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointments at the local health departments across the region. Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the closest health department directly.
ARHS is collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties. Testing is typically available from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 1 – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Times and days my change, so citizens should call or check the website prior to going to the site.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second Moderna and Pfizer, along with Johnson and Johnson, at each of the local health departments. Appointments will be available to residents of the eight county region who are 12 years old and older.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5322.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.