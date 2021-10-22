WINDSOR - The COVID-19 related death toll is still climbing.
There have been eight new deaths in the health district region, including one new death in Bertie County. There has also been an increase in COVID-19 related scams across the region.
“Since the vaccination rollout began, there have been reports of increased COVID-19 related scams across the region. it’s important to keep yourself and your loved sones safe from these scams Be wary of any inbound calls, texts, emails or phony websites that ask you for your social security number, financial details, or insurance or other personal information,” said Albemarle Regional Health Services Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA.
Betts recommended individuals take the following steps to stop these scams:
• Contact a trusted source of information. Check with the local health department to learn when and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine, schedule an appointment or how to access a COVID-19 vaccine record;
• Don’t open emails, attachments or links from unknown people or that come expectantly. Individuals may download dangerous malware onto their computer or phone;
• Don’t share personal, financial, or health information with unknown individuals; and
• Watch for unexpected or unusual texts. Don’t click on the links, especially if it an unexpected message.
Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) issued its current regional COVID-19 update on Friday, Oct. 15. The updates are released on Friday each week, showing the updated information on vaccines, active cases, fatalities and facility outbreaks. The report includes Bertie County, and seven other counties, which are part of ARHS, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
According to the report, there have been 2,434 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Bertie County, with 2,337 of those cases considered recovered. There were 45 active COVID-19 cases reported.
Sadly, there have been 52 deaths due to the virus. Bertie County had one new reported death in the last week. One individual was in the 50 – 64 years old range.
This is an increase of 45 new positive cases in the last week.
The ARHS reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths within the region.
Aside from the Bertie County deaths, Herford County reported one new death related to COVID-19. The individual was over the age of 65. Gates County reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. Two individuals were in the 50-64 years of age range, and the third individual was in the over the age of 65 age range.
Perquimans County reported one new death. The individual was in the 18-24 years of age range. Pasquotank County reported two new COVID-19 related deaths. Both individuals were over the age of 65.
One death were affiliated with a long-term care facility outbreak.
According to the Bertie County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 114 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since school started on Monday, Aug. 23.
During the first week of school (Aug. 23-27), there were 11 cases of COVID-19 and during the second week of school (Aug. 30 – Sept. 3) there were 21 additional cases The third week of school (Sept. 6-10), there were 16 total COVID-19 positive cases. During the fourth week (Sept. 13-17), there were 18 total COVID-19 positive cases. During the fifth week of school (Sept. 20-24), there were 21 positive COVID-19 cases, and during the sixth week (Sept. 27 – Oct. 1) there were 11 positive cases.
During the seventh week (Oct. 4 – 8), there were 14 positive cases throughout the school district. Last week (Oct. 11 – 15), there were two reported COVID-19 cases.
Bertie County Schools does not separate the numbers of cases into staff and student categories. They also do not list how many students are on active quarantine.
For the current week (Oct. 18 – 22), there have been no cases reported in the school district.
There are currently six active long-term care facility outbreaks in the region.
Brian Center- Hertford has had three staff members test positive. The Currituck Health and Rehab has had four residents and two staff members with positive COVID-19 tests.
Edenton House has had four staff members and six residents test positive. Elizabeth City Health and Rehab has had 11 staff members and 29 residents test positive.
Heritage Care has had three staff members and 16 residents test positive. Waterbrooke has had six staff members and three residents test positive.
The outbreak at Bertie-Martin Regional Jail has been resolved.
There have been 5,710 first dose vaccinations and 5,499 second dose vaccinations administered in the county. There have been 27 booster doses administered.
ARHS is continuing to ask the community citizens to be mindful of practicing preventative and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Betts asks citizens to remember the following precautions:
• avoid close contact with people who are sick;
• avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth;
• stay home when sick;
• cover mouth or sneeze in a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipe;
• wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty;
• practice social distancing, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact;
• wear a cloth face coving in public; and
• get vaccinated.
According to Betts, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointments at the local health departments across the region. Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the closest health department directly.
ARHS is collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties. Testing is typically available from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 1 – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Times and days my change, so citizens should call or check the website prior to going to the site.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second Moderna and Pfizer, along with Johnson and Johnson, at each of the local health departments. Appointments will be available to residents of the eight county region who are 12 years old and older.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5322.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.