WINDSOR - Still climbing.
The COVID-19 positive case count has dramatically increased in Bertie County and throughout the region as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) provided an update with its weekly surveillance report on Friday, Jan. 21 showing the updated information on vaccines, active cases, fatalities and facility outbreaks.
The report includes Bertie County, and seven other counties, which are part of ARHS, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
According to the report, there have been 3,752 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Bertie County, with 3,583 of those cases considered recovered. There are currently 111 active COVID-19 cases reported.
Sadly, there have been 58 deaths due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the district. None of those deaths were in Bertie County.
Currituck and Gates counties both reported one COVID-19 related death each. Both individuals were in the 65 years old and older age range. One of those deaths is associated with a facility outbreak.
The Bertie County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard reported 24 COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 17 – 21.
There were three cases reported at Colerain Elementary School, one case reported at West Bertie Elementary School, four cases reported at Windsor Elementary School and 16 cases reported at Bertie Middle School.
There has been a dramatic increase in congregate living facilities throughout the health district region.
There are currently 17 active congregate living facility outbreaks in the region. Three of these outbreaks are in Bertie County.
Brian Center - Windsor reported 14 staff and 8 resident COVID-19 cases. Three Rivers reported five staff members and three resident related cases. Windsor House reported four staff members and three residents have tested positive.
There have been 5,815 first dose vaccinations and 5,595 second dose vaccinations administered in the county. There have been 1,005 booster doses administered.
According to Betts, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointments at the local health departments across the region. Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the closest health department directly.
Albemarle Regional Health Services is also collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no-cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties. The site in Chowan County will no longer be offering services after Jan. 29.
“Typically testing is available most days of the week. However, times and dates may change so please call or check the website prior to going to the site. You may check availability and register to make an appointment for testing by visiting www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-877-562-4850.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second Moderna and Pfizer, along with Johnson and Johnson, at each of the local health departments. Appointments will be available to residents of the eight county region who are five years old and older.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5322.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.