WINDSOR - COVID-19 claimed the lives of five more Bertie County residents last week, even though the current COVID-19 active case count is below 40.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services provided its most recent update at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
The new updated report only provides information on COVID-19 facility outbreaks, regional deaths and ARHS vaccination information.
The number of current and recovered cases and number of vaccinations administered is no longer being reported for each county in the health district. This change is due to inaccuracies with the totals due to COVID-19 home testing and vaccinations being administered through various outlets.
The Albemarle Regional Albemarle Health Services reported five new COVID-19 related deaths in the district. All five deaths were in Bertie County.
All five individuals were in the 65 years and older age range. These deaths are not associated with a facility outbreak.
There are four COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities in Bertie County.
Bertie Correctional Institute has reported 100 inmates and 70 staff members have tested positive.
Brian Center of Windsor has reported at eight residents and 14 staff members have tested positive. Three Rivers has reported three residents and 12 staff members have tested positive.
Windsor House has reported three residents and four staff members have tested positive.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services continues to offer appointments for Pfizer vaccinations for ages five and older, as well as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for adults age 18 and up.
Appointments are for first, second, third and booster doses. Anyone that had received previous COVID-19 vaccines are asked to bring their vaccine cards to the appointment.
Parental consent is required for children 17 years old and younger.
In addition, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointment at the local health department across the region.
Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
Albemarle Regional Health District is collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie and Hertford counties.
Typically testing is available most days of the week however, times and days of the week may change.
According to Bertie County Board of Commissioners Clerk LaShonda Cartwright, there were 38 active COVID-19 cases in Bertie County on Friday, Feb. 4.
There were only three cases of COVID-19 within the Bertie County Government employees.
All Bertie County Government Offices have been closed to the public, and were open by appointment only due to the recent surge from the Omicron variant.
Cartwright recommended reopening the offices to the public since there had been a dramatic decrease in cases throughout the county.
Masks would still be required.
According to Cartwright, meetings between county officials and the Bertie County Parks and Recreation Department and Bertie County Council on Aging were being scheduled to discuss safety measures and precautions that could be taken so activities could resume.
Bertie County government officials is working with Bertie County EMS to soon be able to provide rapid COVID-19 tests to county employees.
“I have received many calls from community members requesting the senior dances to be resumed. I would like to see this a top priority. These people miss the social interaction and we should find ways to allow the activities to resume,” said Bertie County Commission Chair John Trent.
“This had not been discussed yet. Lets give everyone a chance to put something together,” Cartwright replied.
“There are some things to consider. Most of the dancing is line dancing and not the typical hand holding dancing. The line dancing is done in a larger space than the exercise program. Participants are willing to bring negative test results for entry and have temperature checks at the door if necessary,” said Bertie County Vice Chair Ron Wesson.
Bertie County Government buildings have resumed normal operating hours to the public without appointments on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Masks are still required.
