WINDSOR – COVID-19 related complications has claimed the lives of two more Bertie County residents.
The COVID-19 positive case count, facility outbreaks and fatalities are still high in Bertie County and throughout the region due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) provided an update with its weekly surveillance report on Friday, Jan. 28 showing the updated information on vaccines, active cases, fatalities and facility outbreaks.
The report includes Bertie County, and seven other counties, which are part of ARHS, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
According to Albemarle Regional Health Services Director R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA., this will be the last surveillance report issued with the active COVID-19 cases and vaccine totals. Albemarle Regional Health Services will continue to report facility outbreaks and COVID-19 related deaths in a weekly update format, along with other pertinent information.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been the goal of Albemarle Regional Health Services to provide accurate and timely data to keep our communities up to date. As time moves on, it is apparent to us that the data we are collecting is no longer exact due to the abundance of home tests that are not reported and the expansion of the state vaccine reports to include federal sites and other vaccine providers across the state. Therefore, our surveillance report no longer meets our standards and we are committed to only providing data of the highest quality,” Betts added.
According to the report, there have been 3,953 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Bertie County, with 3,816 of those cases considered recovered. There are currently 77 active COVID-19 cases reported.
Sadly, there have been 60 deaths due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
Two new deaths were reported in Bertie County. One individual was over the age of 65. The second individual was in the 25 to 49 years of age range.
Chowan County reported two deaths. One individual was over the age of 65, and the second individual was in the 50 to 64 years of age range.
Hertford County reported four COVID-19 related deaths. Two individuals were over the age of 65 and two individuals were in the 25 to 49 years of age range.
One death in Chowan County and one death in Hertford County were associated with a facility outbreak.
The Bertie County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard reported 13 COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 24 – 23.
There were two cases reported at Colerain Elementary School, five cases reported at Windsor Elementary School and six cases reported at Bertie Middle School.
There has been a dramatic increase in congregate living facilities throughout the health district region.
For the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 4, there has already been one case confirmed at Aulander Elementary School.
There are currently 18 active congregate living facility outbreaks in the region. Four of these outbreaks are in Bertie County.
Bertie Correctional Facility recently was added to the list with 70 staff members and 100 inmates testing positive.
Brian Center- Windsor reported 14 staff and 8 resident COVID-19 cases. Three Rivers reported five staff members and three resident related cases. Windsor House reported four staff members and three residents have tested positive.
There have been 5,824 first dose vaccinations and 5,599 second dose vaccinations administered in the county. There have been 1,140 booster doses administered.
According to Betts, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointments at the local health departments across the region. Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the closest health department directly.
Albemarle Regional Health Services is also collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no-cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties.
Testing is available most days of the week. However, times and dates may change so please call or check the website prior to going to the site. You may check availability and register to make an appointment for testing by visiting www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-877-562-4850.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second Moderna and Pfizer, along with Johnson and Johnson, at each of the local health departments. Appointments will be available to residents of the eight county region who are five years old and older.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5322.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.