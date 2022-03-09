WINDSOR - There were no COVID-19 related deaths across the region this week.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services provided its most recent update at 1 p.m. Friday, March. 4.
The new updated report only provides information on COVID-19 facility outbreaks, regional deaths and ARHS vaccination information.
The number of current and recovered cases and number of vaccinations administered is no longer being reported for each county in the health district. This change is due to inaccuracies with the totals due to COVID-19 home testing and vaccinations being administered through various outlets.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the health district, which includes Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
There are two COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities in Bertie County.
Bertie Correctional Institute has reported 114 inmates and 77 staff members have tested positive.
Three Rivers has reported five residents and 14 staff members have tested positive.
The outbreaks at Brian Center and Windsor House have been resolved.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services continues to offer appointments for Pfizer vaccinations for ages five and older, as well as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for adults age 18 and up.
Appointments are for first, second, third and booster doses. Anyone that had received previous COVID-19 vaccines are asked to bring their vaccine cards to the appointment.
Parental consent is required for children 17 years old and younger.
In addition, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointment at the local health department across the region.
Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
Albemarle Regional Health District is collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie and Hertford counties.
Typically testing is available most days of the week however, times and days of the week may change.