BUENA VISTA – The decision on whether or not to file charges in a shooting death last week lies in the hands of the district attorney.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said his office is wrapping up its investigation into the shooting death of 34-year-old James Earl Clark Jr. Clark was shot and killed approximately two miles from Buena Vista on Monday, Aug. 9.
Sheriff Holley said at the time Bertie County dispatchers received a call at approximately 9 p.m. that shots were fired and a person was injured. They immediately dispatched medical personnel and deputies to the scene.
“When they arrived, they found Mr. Clark was deceased,” Sheriff Holley said.
The sheriff’s office, under the direction of Maj. Matt Roebuck, worked with agents of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation on the investigation.
On Monday morning, Sheriff Holley said his officers and SBI agents have basically completed the investigation after interviewing several witnesses and processing the crime scene.
The decision as to whether the shooting was in self defense or was a crime will be made by District Attorney Valerie Asbell after reviewing the case.
Contacted Tuesday morning, Asbell said she will review the case once she receives the written report from both agencies and speaks with the officers involved.